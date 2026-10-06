Swys de Bruin appointed head of coaching at Paarl Boys’ High

Former Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin has taken on a new role as the head of coaching at Paarl Boys’ High, stepping into a position previously held by his son.

The high school announced the appointment on Monday, marking a fresh chapter for the experienced rugby mentor following his departure from the national women’s program. De Bruin succeeds his son Neil, who served as head of coaching until 2025 before departing to join Johan Ackermann’s coaching staff at the Bulls.

Coaching Changes at Paarl Boys’ High

Alongside De Bruin’s arrival, the school confirmed further adjustments to its rugby leadership structure. Former lock George Earle has been appointed as the new 1st XV head coach. Earle, who played Super Rugby for the Lions and Cheetahs, has been part of the school’s 1st XV coaching staff since 2025.

Earle takes over the 1st XV reins from Sean Erasmus, who has left Paarl Boys’ High to join Maties.

Reflecting on the Springbok Women Tenure

De Bruin’s move to schoolboy rugby follows his high-profile stint with SA Rugby. He had taken charge of the Bok Women’s high-performance programme in August 2024, steering the team to their first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance in 2025.

Following his departure from the national setup, De Bruin dismissed media reports suggesting his exit stemmed from a dispute with SA Rugby over bonuses. He maintained that the decision to leave had been made well in advance.

Looking Ahead to the Upcoming Season

With the new coaching hierarchy now established, Paarl Boys’ High prepares for the upcoming rugby calendar under the combined guidance of De Bruin and Earle.

As preparations continue for the school fixtures ahead, both incoming coaches step into their respective roles with extensive professional and domestic experience to guide the institution’s squads.