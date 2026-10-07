Tropical Storm Isaias Threatens US Gulf Coast and Oil Production

Tropical Storm Isaías formed in the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico, rapidly intensifying from Tropical Depression Nine and threatening to strike the northern Gulf Coast of the United States as a hurricane by Saturday morning.

Tracking the Rapid Evolution from Depression to Hurricane

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed that the system transitioned from Tropical Depression Nine into Tropical Storm Isaías in the early hours of Wednesday. At the 4:00 a.m. Central Time advisory, the storm’s center sat at latitude 22.0°N and longitude 94.1°W, roughly 460 kilometers west of Progreso, Mexico, and 935 kilometers southwest of the Mississippi River estuary. Maximum sustained winds reached 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts, alongside a central minimum pressure of 1,004 mb. Moving east-northeast at 8 mph (13 km/h), tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 75 kilometers from the center. Meteorologists anticipate a rapid reinforcement phase, with Isaías achieving hurricane status by Thursday.

LIVE: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as it heads toward Gulf Coast | NBC News

Energy Market Pressures and Production Outages in the Gulf

The projected path cuts directly through dense offshore oil and gas production sectors as well as mainland refining infrastructure. Earth Science Associates estimates that roughly 11.2 million barrels of oil production could be lost during the storm’s passage through the Gulf. This marks a steep escalation compared to Tropical Storm Bertha, which impacted 7.1 million barrels in July. These potential supply losses threaten to place immediate upward pressure on already elevated fuel prices at the pump.

Isaías Targets Northern U.S. Gulf Coast

Isaías is projected to maintain an east-northeast track before turning northeast and north between Thursday and Friday, passing north of the Yucatán Peninsula and bearing down on the northern U.S. Gulf Coast. The NHC warns of dangerous storm surge and wind impacts stretching from Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle, with landfall expected early Saturday morning, most likely across Mississippi, Alabama, or the Florida Panhandle. Hurricane watches are anticipated for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

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Heavy Rain Threatens Gulf Coast and Yucatán

The Yucatán Peninsula faces rainfall accumulations of two to four inches through Thursday, accompanied by high surf along western and northern coasts. For the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, forecasters expect three to six inches of rain, with isolated maximums reaching up to 10 inches from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Interior zones may see three inches or more, creating severe risks of flash flooding, urban inundation, and isolated river overflows extending toward the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas. Ahead of the threat, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 26-202, declaring a state of emergency across 25 northern and northwestern counties, including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Bay, and Leon. Meanwhile, Cuba remains out of danger, as confirmed by the Instituto de Meteorología de Cuba (INSMET).

Isaías Ends Record Streak of Tropical Calm

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday regarding an upcoming college football game appearance in Alabama on Saturday, remarked, Non avevo sentito parlare di un uragano… non è una buona notizia. The arrival of Isaías shatters an unusual streak of tropical calm. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season previously surpassed historical records for the longest time without a hurricane in the satellite era, with September concluding without a single hurricane—an occurrence documented only three times since 1950. As vertical wind shear threatens to challenge the storm in its final 24 hours over water, the NHC maintains that Isaías will arrive at the coast as a significant hurricane.