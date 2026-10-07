Tropical Depression Nine: Two Scenarios for Gulf Storm and Alabama Impacts

Tropical Depression Nine is organizing in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday before reaching hurricane strength on Thursday. The developing system threatens the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal hazards, prompting meteorologists to outline two distinct scenarios depending on how fast the storm evolves in the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center’s official forecast track shows the system turning northward toward Alabama and the wider northern Gulf Coast. As of Tuesday night, the storm carried maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located roughly 630 miles southwest of the Louisiana coast. Forecasters note that Gulf waters are record warm for this time of year, which could help fuel the system, though potential wind shear and dry air near the coast may limit its ultimate power before landfall.

Two Potential Paths and Intensity Scenarios

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, have broken down the developing system into two primary scenarios that will dictate the severity of impacts across the region.

In the first scenario, the system organizes quickly within the Bay of Campeche and accelerates to the northeast across the Gulf. This faster track favors a stronger system, which would deliver more significant impacts to Alabama and neighboring coastal areas.

In the second scenario, the system takes its time organizing in the Bay and moves at a slower pace. This slower trajectory favors a weaker system that would struggle to organize. While heavy rain and coastal disruptions would still occur under this slower path, the impacts would not be quite as significant.

What Alabama Faces As the Storm Approaches

Regardless of which scenario unfolds, weather officials warn that the broader system will bring hazardous weather to Alabama, affecting both coastal communities and inland areas. South Alabama faces an increasing threat of high winds, rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and torrential rainfall capable of triggering flash floods.

Coastal areas could experience up to 10 inches of rain. Because parts of south Alabama received rainfall over the preceding weekend, flash flooding could happen much faster and over a wider area. A high risk for rip currents remains in effect for beaches in Alabama and northwest Florida through at least the end of the week.

Surf is expected to build steadily through Friday, with forecasters warning of potential 10+ foot breakers from Friday night through Saturday night, raising concerns about beach erosion and dune breaks. Furthermore, if the current track holds, coastal regions must remain alert for quick-hitting tornadoes embedded within outer rain bands as the system moves inland on Friday and Saturday. Farther inland, residents should prepare for gusty winds and heavy downpours that could lead to downed trees and power outages.

Climatological Context and Late-Season Storms

The formation of Tropical Depression Nine marks a late-season test for the Atlantic basin. Typically, four named storms form across October and November, though activity varies widely from year to year. For instance, seven named systems developed during those months in 2024, compared to just two during the same period in 2023.

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Late-season systems frequently develop closer to the United States mainland, including in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and off the Southeast coast, making them historically prone to direct landfalls. Major late-season hurricanes, such as Hurricane Michael in October 2018 and Hurricane Melissa in late October of last year, underscore the destructive potential these storms retain even as the official hurricane season winds down.

Forecasters emphasize that the storm’s track and structure remain subject to change. Residents across the Gulf Coast and Alabama are advised to monitor updates from official channels as the system continues to organize.