Alsace Student Blockades Easing Despite Officer Injury and Arrests

“Extreme gravity.”

That is how the police union UN1TE characterized the assault on an officer Tuesday evening, following a day of student-led demonstrations across Alsace that ultimately saw a notable decrease in overall blockades and urban clashes compared to earlier in the week. The prefect of the Bas-Rhin region reiterated his condemnation of all violent acts as authorities managed volatile crowds and property damage.

A Quiet Mulhouse and a Volatile Strasbourg

According to a prefecture communiqué issued late Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the unrest showed signs of ebbing across the department. In Mulhouse, a combined student and high school demonstration unfolded peacefully in the Haut-Rhin. The event was bolstered by a substantial adult presence that organizers estimated at 1,200 participants, while police counted 900.

The situation in Strasbourg proved more volatile. Authorities reported between 10,000 and 15,000 participants according to organizers, while a separate prefecture-designated gathering of roughly 5,000 moved quietly between Place Kléber and Place de la République. However, isolated disturbances marred the end of the day, pushing the total number of arrests down to six individuals across the department, five of whom were detained within police zones.

Injuries and the Police Response

As demonstrators dispersed, a police officer suffered a facial injury from a thrown cobblestone and received hospital treatment by Tuesday evening. The prefect voiced strong support for the security forces. UN1TE demanded a clear and firm judicial response to the assault, and authorities confirmed that the individual suspected of hurling the stone at the officer was promptly arrested.

Flash-Ball Tactics Draw Legal Scrutiny

Around 5:30 p.m. near Boulevard de la Victoire in Strasbourg, a young demonstrator sustained a mouth injury from a 40mm flash-ball launcher (LBD) projectile fired from a distance of over 50 meters to disperse stagnant groups. Left slightly injured, the individual did not receive emergency medical assistance at the scene.

Lawmaker Intervention and Return to Class

In response to the flash-ball incident, LFI lawmaker Emmanuel Fernandes announced plans to report the matter to the public prosecutor under Article 40 of the French Code of Criminal Procedure.

Despite the lingering tensions and property damage—including broken windows at a local McDonald’s and a Société Générale bank branch—local educational authorities announced a progressive return to in-person classes across Alsatian high schools starting Wednesday.