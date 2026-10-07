Defendant Kim Myung-young contests fraud charges at court hearing

A legal proceeding unfolded as defendant 김미영 appeared unrepresented to face fraud charges involving approximately 6천여만 won extracted from an acquaintance under false pretenses regarding nonexistent bank freezes and funds, brunch.co.kr reported.

The Case at a Glance

The Defense: Kim admitted to receiving the funds but contested the charge of fraud, arguing an intent to repay and asserting that the principal amounts were eventually settled after a six-month delay.

Kim admitted to receiving the funds but contested the charge of fraud, arguing an intent to repay and asserting that the principal amounts were eventually settled after a six-month delay. The Fallout: Outside the courtroom, a confrontation between Kim and another individual seeking the return of unsupported funds escalated, resulting in court security intervening and police arriving at the scene.

The Courtroom Arraignment Without Counsel

Presiding over the rental fraud hearing, the female judge addressed Kim Myung-young directly at the defendant’s stand, noting the absence of any legal representation after a previous private counsel submitted a resignation. When asked about appointing a state-funded lawyer due to financial constraints, Kim declined assistance, stating a preference to handle the proceedings alone.

Following standard procedural warnings regarding the right to remain silent, the court recorded Kim’s personal details, including a residential address in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, and employment as a freelance beauty photographer and promoter. The prosecutor then detailed the criminal complaint, stating that Kim had initially solicited 18 million won from Song by claiming a voice-phishing incident blocked a housing deposit balance payment. A subsequent request yielded 52 million won after Kim allegedly promised the money would be repaid within four weeks backed by a 300-million-won bank balance.

Disputed Intent and Separate Installment Claims

The prosecution noted that the promised bank funds did not exist and the debt was only repaid months later. When asked by the judge whether the charges were admitted, Kim disputed the fraud allegation entirely. No, I do not admit it, Kim stated, arguing that borrowing the money and repaying it with interest meant the delay was the only issue.

The judge categorized the defense’s position as an admission of receiving the funds while contesting the element of deceit and intent to defraud. Addressing the two separate transfers of 18 million won and 52 million won, Kim maintained that the circumstances surrounding each transaction differed and that Song was aware of the distinct contexts. The court ordered Kim to submit a specific clarification regarding the differing natures of the transactions before the next hearing date.

Witness Summons and Security Escalation Outside the Court

The prosecution formally requested the testimony of victim Song and an individual named Joo to establish the exact communication and economic conditions preceding the remittances. With Kim offering no objection to cross-examining the upcoming witnesses unrepresented, the judge scheduled the next session for 2:50 PM on an upcoming date, reiterating mandatory attendance.

As the hearing concluded, the reporting writer exited the courtroom to confront Kim in the hallway regarding an outstanding debt of unsupported funds. Hey, did you scam other people too? Pay me back my money quickly! the writer demanded. Kim countered, telling the writer to handle the matter legally. When the writer attempted to verify account balances on the spot, Kim refused.

Court security officers intervened, warning that the argument was disrupting proceedings inside the courtroom and ordering the parties to clear the hallway. As Kim stepped away to make a phone call, security blocked the writer from approaching, prompting Kim to report to incoming authorities that the writer was pushing and threatening them. Police subsequently arrived at the scene outside the courthouse as the writer sat on a nearby bench.

Proceeding Detail Recorded Fact Location Seoul District Courtroom Principal Amounts Cited 18 million won and 52 million won (approx. 6천여만 won total) Upcoming Witnesses Song and Joo Next Hearing Date Scheduled at 2:50 PM

The ongoing judicial review continues as prosecutors prepare witness testimony for the upcoming session, while related civil grievances regarding separate unreturned funds remain active outside the courtroom framework.