Honor Play20C Arrives with a Rear Touchscreen and 6,000mAh Battery

Honor launched the Honor Play20C budget smartphone, featuring a 2-inch secondary touchscreen positioned beside its main camera array, alongside an interactive rear display that redefines how users interact with the device. Alarabiya.net reported that the device functions as the global edition of the Honor X5d s, sharing core hardware components while adjusting select processors and color lineups.

Processor Options and Regional Variants

The Honor Play20C features distinct silicon splits across its storage configurations. According to alarabiya.net, buyers selecting the 4-gigabyte RAM model with 128 gigabytes of storage receive a Unisoc T615 processor. Remaining storage tiers utilize the Unisoc T610 processor, matching the internal hardware of the Honor X5d s. Color availability also varies, with the Play20C offering Forest Green and Midnight Black alongside a Sunrise Gold finish absent from the X5d s.

Secondary Display and Imaging Capabilities

The 2-inch rear touch panel operates as a multifunctional display for framing selfies and managing quick tasks. Alarabiya.net noted that this secondary screen allows users to route self-portraits through the 50-megapixel primary rear sensor rather than relying on the front-facing camera. The rear panel additionally surfaces notifications and media playback controls. Up front, the handset carries a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 90-hertz refresh rate.

Power Capacity and Charging Constraints

Alarabiya.net reported that wired charging speeds top out at 15 watts, creating a wide ratio between total capacity and replenishment rates. This low charging ceiling mirrors the broader hardware profile of Honor’s recent budget entries, following the August rollout of the Honor Play 20A which similarly introduced a secondary rear screen to lower-cost tiers.

Market Availability and Pricing

Honor listed the Play20C on its global web portal with an active rollout in Nigeria. Alarabiya.net reported that the base 4-gigabyte RAM and 64-gigabyte storage tier starts at 149,900 Nigerian naira, equivalent to approximately 113 dollars. Webmanagercenter.com confirmed that regional distribution expanded concurrently into North Africa, establishing local retail channels in Tunisia at 459 dinars.

Interactive Design and Ecosystem Expansion

The interactive rear touchscreen serves as a design distinctiveness that acts as a practical extension of the Honor Play20C, combining personalization, ease of use, and entertainment into a single eye-catching feature. Webmanagercenter.com noted that the device represents the latest addition to the Play series, combining a large immersive display, an interactive rear screen, and a battery tailored for all-day usage needs. The handset incorporates ultra-slim bezels to expand the viewing area, while Honor’s broader market strategy in Tunisia encompasses technology products and services extending beyond smartphones.

Photo: المصدر تونس