Vicky Martín Berrocal Praises Morning Fitness Routine in Madrid

Vicky Martín Berrocal drew attention during a recent morning walk, praising the public for prioritizing fitness.

Public figures often share glimpses of their routines, but a recent Sunday morning outing by Vicky Martín Berrocal offered a deeper look into changing lifestyle habits. During a stroll at 8:30 in the morning, the designer expressed surprise at the number of people already engaged in physical activity. She applauded those who continue doing so because everyone should do what they choose in life. A few days ago, furthermore, during her Sunday morning walk, she left us with an interesting reflection: I am going to start saying what I think .

Reflecting on her own habits over the past decade, the designer noted how much personal routines have evolved. I was thrilled to go out on the street at half past eight today and see so many people playing sports , she shared. Ten years ago at half past eight I was arriving [home]. And that’s great . Vicky, who has also done a detox diet after the summer and resumed her physical activity, also adapts it to her schedule. Something that must not be easy now that, in addition to her reality show and other projects, she has resumed the recording of her podcast A solas con, on Podimo and her strength workouts.

Psychological and Physiological Benefits of Morning Movement

Health and fitness specialists emphasize that starting the day with physical movement delivers substantial mental and physical advantages. Diego Montu, Sports Director and Partner at Commando España, is clear about it: Training in the morning not only changes your body . According to Gaelle Serrano, general health psychologist and Commando coach, human biology responds directly to dawn light.

Every morning, light activates our biological clock, reducing melatonin production and triggering processes that increase alertness and energy,

Gaelle Serrano, general health psychologist and Commando coach, noted.

The psychologist explains that natural light exposure triggers the release of key neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which regulate motivation, focus, and emotional well-being.

Starting the day by doing something difficult teaches your brain that you make the decisions, not your emotions,

Diego Montu, Sports Director and Partner at Commando España, stated.

Environmental Factors and Everyday Walking Habits

Beyond structured gym routines, regular walking serves as a accessible form of exercise that integrates into daily life. Borja del Pozo, professor of Sports Sciences at the Universidad Europea, highlights the long-term sustainability of pedestrian habits.

Walking has a great advantage, and that is that it can be easily integrated into daily life, which favors maintaining the habit in the long term,

Borja del Pozo, professor of Sports Sciences at the Universidad Europea, explained.

The professor notes that walking in natural spaces or surrounded by vegetation is usually associated with a greater reduction in physiological markers of stress such as cortisol, and a significant improvement in mood. Urban environments also contribute positively when planned around pedestrian mobility and green spaces that insulate citizens from traffic and pollution.

Family Fashion and Festival Appearances

The Berrocal family recently captured attention during a public appearance at the Festival de Vitoria. The gathering celebrated a reality television series centering on the women of the family, featuring the designer alongside her mother, sister, and daughter. Observers noted a fashion choice by Alba Díaz, who wore a multicolor sequin midi skirt initially styled by Vicky Martín Berrocal at a 2023 gala alongside a matching bolero jacket.

Photo: elle.com

Rather than recreating the original gala look, the younger family member reinterpreted the garment by pairing the striking skirt with a casual sweatshirt and fuzzy sandals. Fashion commentators noted that the styling choice demonstrates that recovering a garment from the family wardrobe does not necessarily mean reproducing the original look, highlighting how personal style evolves across generations.