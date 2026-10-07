Dylan Larkin Leads Red Wings to First Win Despite Boos

The Detroit Red Wings secured a 5-3 home victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday to claim their first win of the NHL season, playing without the injured Austrian forward Marco Kasper, LAOLA1 reported.

Tuesday’s matchup at the Little Caesars Arena drew over 17,500 spectators, who initially greeted returning forward Dylan Larkin with heavy boos. Larkin entered the contest following a turbulent offseason in which he requested a trade despite a contract clause protecting him from moves to undesired clubs. Because his preferred destinations failed to meet Detroit’s demands, Larkin remained with the franchise but was stripped of his captaincy.

An upper-body injury sustained immediately prior to the training camp kept the former captain out of the lineup for the opening two games of the campaign. Upon making his season debut against Ottawa, the crowd reaction was immediate and vocal.

“I wusste, dass das passieren würde und ich verstehe es. Ich wollte rausgehen und helfen, das Spiel zu gewinnen.”

Larkin remarked regarding the hostile reception from the home crowd, acknowledging the situation before delivering on the ice. He justified his return by scoring the go-ahead goal for a 2-1 lead at the 14-minute mark of the first period, followed by an assist on the team’s third goal just three minutes into the second frame.

Game Detail Statistic / Fact Opponent Ottawa Senators Venue Little Caesars Arena Attendance Over 17,500 Final Score 5-3 (Red Wings win) Key Absences Marco Kasper (upper-body injury)

While Larkin orchestrated the offensive push alongside his teammates to secure the two points, the Red Wings managed the victory without the services of Kärnten native Marco Kasper. The young Austrian forward continues to recover from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for the encounter.