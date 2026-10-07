Korea Forest Service, France and AFoCO expand wildfire training

Representatives of the Korea Forest Service, the French government, and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization convened in France from October 1 to October 3 for the second steering committee meeting of the Forest Fire Management in Asia project, agreeing to expand specialist training initiatives across the region.

Expanding Wildfire Training Across Asia

The Korea Forest Service announced the agreement following discussions held during the three-day steering committee meeting. Officials reviewed the first-year achievements of the Forest Fire Management in Asia project, which included specialized training sessions conducted in Thailand, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan. Participants focused on mapping out operational plans and determining the budget for 2027.

The three parties committed to broadening the scope of the initiative by bringing additional countries and partner institutions into the fold. The long-term objective of the collaborative effort is to develop the project into a major international cooperation program capable of addressing increasingly frequent large-scale wildfires.

During the visit, Korean delegates met with French officials responsible for wildfire management. The talks centered on France’s domestic wildfire prevention policies and its established framework for international cooperation on emergency response. Both sides explored methods to integrate Korea’s practical experience in combating wildfires with France’s specialized education and training expertise.

Bilateral Scholarship Program Established

On the sidelines of the steering committee meetings, Seoul National University, France’s Paris Sciences et Lettres University, and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization formalized a new educational partnership. The institutions signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a scholarship program dedicated to dual master’s degrees.

Under the terms of the agreement, four scholarship recipients will be selected to begin their academic studies in September 2027. This educational component aims to cultivate regional expertise and academic exchange between Europe and Asia in the field of forest management.

Project Milestone Details Steering Committee Meeting Dates Oct. 1–3 Meeting Location France Participating Organizations Korea Forest Service, French Government, Asian Forest Cooperation Organization Prior Training Locations Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan Scholarship Launch Date September 2027 Initial Scholarship Recipients 4 students

Lee Hyun-joo, director of international cooperation at the Korea Forest Service, noted the growing necessity of cross-border partnerships as global climate pressures intensify. By combining Korea’s wildfire response background, France’s educational methodologies, and the regional network of the Seoul-based intergovernmental organization, officials intend to establish the project as a flagship initiative for global cooperation on wildfire management.