Graz99ers and KAC Suffer Defeats in Champions Hockey League

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the Champions Hockey League saw severe roster-depleted defeats for ice hockey champion Graz99ers and KAC, as both squads faced heavy losses against Finnish opponents.

The continental tournament proved unforgiving for teams operating under extreme personnel shortages. The latest round of fixtures leaves both Austrian clubs mathematically eliminated from advancing to the next phase of the competition.

The Bottom Line

Roster Depletion: The Graz99ers played without eight missing squad members, while KAC faced their opponents missing nine regular players.

The Graz99ers played without eight missing squad members, while KAC faced their opponents missing nine regular players. Tournament Standing: Following the Tuesday fixtures, both Austrian clubs hold no realistic path forward to the Champions Hockey League knockout stages.

Following the Tuesday fixtures, both Austrian clubs hold no realistic path forward to the Champions Hockey League knockout stages. Match Progression: KAC surrendered an early four-goal deficit in the opening period, while Graz kept pace before conceding a decisive early third-period goal.

Graz99ers Fall Short Against SaiPa Lappeenranta

The Graz99ers entered Tuesday’s fixture as one of two teams in the 24-team Champions Hockey League field without a point. Operating without eight missing players, the Austrian champions hosted Finnish side SaiPa Lappeenranta.

Despite the severe personnel constraints, the home side managed to stay competitive through stretches of the match. However, the visitors from the upper tier of the CHL standings capitalized on their scoring opportunities efficiently. Nick Swaney sealed the match early in the final period, scoring at the 41-minute mark to secure a 3-1 victory for the Finnish club. The result marks the fifth defeat for Graz in the current CHL campaign.

KAC Suffers First-Period Deficit Against KooKoo Kouvola

Meanwhile, KAC faced an uphill battle against Finnish vice-champion KooKoo Kouvola. Playing without nine regular squad members, the Klagenfurt side found themselves in a deep hole before the first intermission, conceding four goals in a span of just seven minutes.

The two-point-holding Austrian team attempted a spirited comeback in the middle and final frames. Thimo Nickl struck at 33 minutes, followed closely by a power-play goal from Nick Petersen at 35 minutes. Jesper Jensen Aabo brought the visitors within striking distance at 43 minutes, narrowing the deficit to 3-4. Yet, the momentum proved short-lived. Just 18 seconds after KAC’s third goal, the Finnish side answered to restore their cushion, halting a previous 13-game losing streak across all competitions.

Team Missing Players Opponent Score CHL Status Graz99ers 8 SaiPa Lappeenranta 1-3 Winless in 5 matches KAC 9 KooKoo Kouvola 3-5 Eliminated from Achtelfinale

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