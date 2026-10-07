Chinese delegation secures 6 gold medals across combat sports at Asian Games

Following the conclusion of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the Chinese delegation secured a total of 6 gold, 6 silver, and 14 bronze medals across combat sports including boxing, taekwondo, judo, wrestling, and karate. According to a report by the Chinese Sports Daily, the results highlight a continuing developmental gap as the delegation looks ahead to the Los Angeles Olympic cycle.

Karate and Boxing Medal Breakdowns

Karate delivered the highest gold medal yield among all combat disciplines for the Chinese delegation, capturing two titles in the women’s kumite events. Gong Li secured the women’s 61kg division, while Li Qiaoqiao claimed gold in the women’s 68kg category. Although karate is currently excluded from the official Los Angeles Olympic program, the performances on Japanese soil provided a significant morale boost and are expected to drive domestic sport participation.

In boxing, the team finished with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals, marking a numerical decrease from the Hangzhou Asian Games. The drop corresponds with a tournament restructuring that reduced weight divisions from 13 down to 11 to align with Los Angeles Olympic standards. Wu Yu captured gold in the women’s 51kg division—an official Olympic weight class. Silver medals went to Yang Chengyu (women’s 60kg), Bao Ziyi (women’s 75kg, a non-Olympic category), and Han Xuezhen (men’s 90kg). Bronze medals were secured by Zhao Xuan (women’s 54kg) and Li Shu (women’s 65kg), both representing Olympic weight classes. The results demonstrate that Chinese women’s boxing maintains high international competitiveness, though rising programs from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and an emergent India present new challenges for upcoming world championships and qualification tournaments.

Taekwondo, Judo, and Wrestling Trajectories

The taekwondo squad contributed 1 gold and 2 silver medals, with Ma Jingyue taking the women’s 49kg title. Zhang Chuling and Mu Wenzhe earned silvers in the women’s 57kg and women’s 67kg-plus categories, respectively. Across the eight total taekwondo events, gold medals were distributed among seven different countries and regions, including Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. This broad distribution illustrates a competitive, balanced regional landscape as the Chinese team deploys a younger roster to build high-intensity international experience.

Meanwhile, judo yielded 1 gold and 5 bronze medals, while wrestling returned 1 gold, 1 silver, and 7 bronze medals. The high volume of bronze finishes indicates a competitive deficit against top-tier Asian opponents. However, standout performances broke long-standing gaps. Niu Xinran secured gold in the women’s 78kg-plus judo final by reversing South Korea’s Lee Hyun-ji via Ippon, marking the first time in 12 years that a Chinese woman won the heaviest judo division at the Asian Games. In wrestling, Hong Kexin captured the women’s freestyle 57kg title, serving as the delegation’s 169th gold medal of the event.

Discipline Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals Karate 2 0 0 2 Boxing 1 3 2 6 Taekwondo 1 2 0 3 Judo 1 0 5 6 Wrestling 1 1 7 9

Gender Disparities in Combat Sport Depth

Across all combat events at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, every gold medal won by the Chinese delegation came from female athletes, who also formed the majority of total medalists. In disciplines demanding absolute physical power and strength, male competitors lag behind elite international counterparts. Addressing the performance gap in men’s combat sports remains a primary hurdle for elevating the overall competitive standing of Chinese combat disciplines moving forward.