Rare Lunar Occultation Conceals Jupiter and Its Moons

During the predawn hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026, a waning crescent moon passed directly in front of Jupiter across parts of North America, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba. The rare lunar occultation concealed the solar system’s largest planet and its four Galilean moons for up to an hour before their striking reappearance.

Starry-eyed early risers across eastern and central North America set their alarms for an uncommon cosmic alignment on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. The event transpired in the early morning hours, centered on 10:16 Universal Time or 6:16 AM Eastern Time (EDT). The moon, sitting in a waning crescent phase at roughly 14% to 20% illumination just days before a new moon, glided directly in front of Jupiter in a planetary occultation. Because the moon and planets orbit nearly in the same geometric plane, such an alignment happens occasionally.

Visibility Across North America and Regional Timing Schedules

Viewing conditions and exact phases depended heavily on geographic location. Skywatchers positioned along the East Coast and across parts of the Midwest, eastern Canada, Mexico, and Cuba witnessed the full spectacle of Jupiter sliding behind the moon’s bright edge and later reemerging from its dark, Earthshine-lit limb. Alison Klesman, senior editor of Astronomy magazine, noted that the occultation was visible in darkness across most of the eastern and central United States and parts of southern Canada. Joe Rao, an instructor and guest lecturer at New York’s Hayden Planetarium who writes about astronomy for Natural History magazine, Sky and Telescope, and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, pointed out that the pair lay quite low in the eastern sky, requiring an unobstructed horizon.

Photo: Press of Atlantic City

Chicago: 3:22–4:17 a.m. CDT

3:22–4:17 a.m. CDT Atlanta: 4:15–5:17 a.m. EDT

4:15–5:17 a.m. EDT Detroit: 4:16–5:20 a.m. EDT

4:16–5:20 a.m. EDT Miami: 4:20–5:09 a.m. EDT

4:20–5:09 a.m. EDT Washington, D.C.: 4:20–5:24 a.m. EDT

4:20–5:24 a.m. EDT Philadelphia: 4:22–5:26 a.m. EDT

4:22–5:26 a.m. EDT New York: 4:23–5:27 a.m. EDT

4:23–5:27 a.m. EDT Toronto: 4:25–5:22 a.m. EDT

4:25–5:22 a.m. EDT Boston: 4:26–5:30 a.m. EDT

4:26–5:30 a.m. EDT Montreal: 4:30–5:26 a.m. EDT

Observers further west, such as those in the Mountain time zone, experienced the disappearance as early as 2:20 a.m. with a reappearance around 3:10 a.m. Meanwhile, stargazers on the West Coast found the entire occultation taking place below their eastern horizon. When the moon and Jupiter finally rose for western viewers, they still hung close enough together in the sky to offer a striking pairing through binoculars. Outside the official occultation path, other regions observed a tight conjunction where the crescent moon appeared to skim past the gas giant.

A Quintuple Occultation and the Dance of Jupiter’s Moons

The event offered more than just a vanishing act for the planet itself. Because Jupiter was accompanied by its four brightest satellites—Europa, Callisto, Io, and Ganymede—the encounter constituted a quintuple occultation. Observers equipped with small telescopes or binoculars watched as the moons slipped behind the lunar limb in precise succession. Depending on the viewing angle, the innermost moons preceded Jupiter by about five minutes, while Ganymede followed shortly after. Geoff Chester, an astronomer and sky watcher for more than 50 years who previously served at the U.S. Naval Observatory and the National Air and Space Museum, imaged the event through a telescope alongside the moons Io and Ganymede.

Photo: Sky & Telescope

Adding to the astronomical rarity, Jupiter’s moons were undergoing mutual transit season. Astrophotographers and backyard observers noted that Io and Callisto appeared to nearly merge just before 3:45 a.m. EDT as one moon briefly occulted the other. Given Jupiter’s apparent diameter of 33.7 seconds of arc, the gas giant took roughly 60 to 70 seconds to completely disappear behind the lunar limb and a similar duration to uncover during egress.

Astrophotographers and Community Observers Capture the Scene

Across the affected zones, clear predawn skies allowed photographers to document the alignment. Steven Bellavia in Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania, captured Jupiter half hidden behind the moon, as well as another shot including Jupiter’s four brightest and largest moons. Karl Diefenderfer captured a shot in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, shortly after Jupiter emerged from behind our natural satellite, where four of Jupiter’s own moons could be seen upon close inspection. Wes Inman of Torrington, Connecticut, captured Jupiter approaching the moon, and Joel Weatherly captured the pair peeking between trees in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The Moon Moves In Front of Jupiter: Lunar Occultation October 6, 2026

Astrophotographer Chirag Upreti captured a detailed shot from Westchester, New York, utilizing a Sony A7R3 camera and a 200–600mm lens with a 2X extender at ISO 3200, f/16, and a 1/3-second exposure.

Photo: Yahoo Tech

“The naked-eye view was quite beautiful to witness,” says Chirag. “I exposed for Jupiter’s Galilean Moons and Earthshine to highlight them, as they are not usually seen this close.” Chirag Upreti, astrophotographer

Other community contributors shared similar perspectives from different vantage points. In Arizona, observers watched a conjunction 35 minutes after exit. In Virginia, Julie Hubbard in Carson called her shot the moon getting kissed, writing out of her back door that it was a beautiful sight to see. Phil Yabut noted on social media that the lunar occultation was really cool to watch through a telescope, while Timothy Butz shared photos of perfect conditions from Glen Burnie, Maryland.

When the Next Alignment Occurs

For those who missed Tuesday’s predawn show due to cloud cover or unfavorable geography, waiting for a repeat performance will require considerable patience. According to orbital calculations cited by tracking organizations, the next lunar occultation of Jupiter visible from North America will not occur until November 27, 2037, though another good lunar occultation for the continental United States is charted for September 28, 2034.