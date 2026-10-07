Russian Missile and Drone Strikes Across Ukraine Kill at Least 8

Nighttime Barrage Leaves Eight Dead Across Ukraine

Russian missiles and drones struck residential and civilian infrastructure across Kyiv and several other Ukrainian regions overnight into Wednesday, leaving at least eight people dead, according to local officials.

The nationwide assault arrived just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned via X that Russian forces were preparing a massive strike. The offensive targeted high-rise residential apartments, industrial sites, and port facilities across multiple regions.

Ballistic Impacts Shake the Capital and Suburbs

In the capital, ballistic missiles shook the city center with explosions reported around 3 a.m., killing two people, the Kyiv city military administration said. Additional damage struck across the municipal districts. A rocket impact ignited a fire at a nonresidential building in the Podilskyi district, while a separate strike set ablaze a garage complex in the Darnytskyi district, where emergency crews extinguished the flames and cleared falling debris from a nearby open area.

Surrounding districts also came under combined drone and ballistic missile fire, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. In the Obukhiv district, three production and storage facilities sustained damage during the bombardment.

Multi-Story Apartments Hit in Chernihiv and Poltava

The impacts outside the capital occurred in the northern city of Pryluky within the Chernihiv region, where a missile slammed into a high-rise apartment building. Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration, confirmed that emergency services deployed immediately to the site to conduct ongoing rubble removal operations. Preliminary reports from the State Emergency Service indicated that at least four people were killed and 20 others injured, including three children. Chaus released photographs showing the partial collapse of one of the building’s entrances.

Photo: audacy.com

Further south in the Poltava region, a rescue operation remained underway in Kremenchuk following strikes that killed two people and injured seven others, according to Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration. That is exactly what the enemy is counting on, he said, describing a strategy aimed at inducing fear around sleep, family safety, and daily planning. So that everyone thinks: next time it could be my address.

Moscow Claims Military Targets Amid Civilian Toll

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military executed a large-scale overnight bombardment directed at Ukrainian industrial sites used for building and housing Flamingo drones and missiles. Moscow claimed hits across Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv, alongside strikes on port and ship repair facilities and ships carrying cargo for the Ukrainian military in the Odesa region.

Photo: yahoo.com

The Associated Press reported that it could not independently verify the claim. Even though Moscow maintains that its attacks exclusively hit military targets, Russian troops regularly bombard civilian infrastructure, power networks, and residential neighborhoods throughout Ukraine.