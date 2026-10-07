South Carolina Rapper Trim Drops New Single “CAKEY” Ahead of Debut Album

Decked out in Chanel and mocking anyone with Macy’s Star Rewards, South Carolina rapper Trim is back with a new loosie titled “CAKEY.”

A Brisk Teaser for Pass the Tiara

The track serves as a brisk teaser ahead of her long-teased debut album, Pass the Tiara. It arrives following a rapid ascent that brought widespread industry collaborations with Tyla, Young Thug, and Monaleo over the course of less than a year.

Inside the Production and Persona

Built around a chintzy synthesized horn line and skittering snares that would not feel out of place on a Rich Kidz song, “CAKEY” finds Trim at the end of her rope. She spends the track exasperated by the women hating on her, dropping lines like, “Why the fuck is your makeup cakey?” The FADER reported on her rising trajectory in an extensive feature published in February.

Kitchen Swagger and Outlandish Energy

She is outside with a new Birkin, throwing down in the kitchen so good her lover wants to leave with two plates. It is a casual verse for Trim, but her outlandish, colorful personality is all over the track, elevating what might otherwise seem to be a boilerplate type beat.

Weighing the New Drop

The new single is not quite as addictive as earlier breakout cuts like “BOAT,” “Coconut Water,” “Nobody,” or “Get Hit,” but it functions as a tantalizing morsel of things to come. Trim has spent much of the year vaulting from practically unknown to major cosigns, making her recent singles almost inescapable across digital platforms.

Looking Toward the Remix Circuit

As for who she might have rework the track, the song’s futuristic swag energy invites speculation about potential remixes. Observers note it makes one think of YK Niece, whom Trim previously tapped to remix “BOAT.” As Pass the Tiara draws closer, “CAKEY” offers another distinct glimpse into the rapper’s evolving sonic palette.