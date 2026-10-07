Spotify to Expand Audiobook Service to 180 Countries by 2026

Billboard reported that the Swedish streaming giant is wagering that some subscribers will nearly double their monthly fee to listen to books, with Spotify planning to bring its audiobook offering to nearly all 750 million monthly active users in 180 countries by the end of 2026.

The push signals a structural pivot for the platform, which initially rolled out audiobooks to premium individual subscribers in the U.S. and U.K. three years ago before expanding to 22 markets. Adoption figures show listening hours increasing 60% from 2024 to 2025, according to data shared by the company during its investor presentation in May.

To capture higher-tier value, Spotify launched Audiobooks+ in mid-2025. The additional $11.99 per month plan is aimed at premium subscribers—who already pay $12.99—seeking to double their allotment of audiobook listening time from 15 to 30 hours per month.

Scaling the Audiobooks+ Economy and Younger Demographics

Spotify reports that it now has more than 1 million premium subscribers paying for Audiobooks+. Annual recurring revenue from Audiobooks+ hit an estimated $100 million as of July.

Executives point to younger demographics as the primary engine for this growth. Roughly half of current audiobook listeners on the platform skew younger than 35.

“These are very valuable users,” Spotify co-CEO Alex Norström stated during the company’s investor day event in May, noting further that certain Audiobooks+ customers purchase additional blocks of streaming time exceeding their monthly 30-hour allowance. “These subscribers have lifetime values that are multiples of premium-only users. They spend far more and they stay much longer.”

Company leadership expects the upcoming 180-country rollout to accelerate this demographic trend by introducing localized catalogs and language support to new international markets.

Integrating Physical Retail and Page-Match Technology

Beyond digital streams, Spotify is tying its audio ecosystem directly to physical books through a partnership with Bookshop.org, which lets subscribers purchase print editions. The strategy is reinforced by the Page Match feature, which allows users to switch seamlessly from a physical book to an exact audio timestamp on Spotify.

Spotify claims that Page Match users finish books twice as fast, with two-thirds of those users falling under the age of 35—a cohort historically difficult for traditional publishers to capture.

Page Match has “quickly-become one of our most consistently used and highest performing product launches,” Owen Smith, Spotify’s global head of books, said at the May investor day. “We are creating healthy reading habits and high-value behavior that becomes even more powerful when it sits inside the broader Spotify ecosystem.”

Smith reiterated this product philosophy during an Oct. 5 press briefing: “We’re building products that help people discover new books, that give them more chances to enjoy them, and that weave stories into every single part of their day, because nobody ever regrets time spent with a good book.”

Tools for Authors and Independent Publishing Infrastructure

To secure content pipelines and maintain publisher relations, Spotify shares consumption and marketing data through Spotify for Authors. The company has also invested in Spotify Audiobooks Selects, giving independent creators tools to produce professional-grade audiobooks, including an AI voice-over tool built on ElevenLabs’ technology.

Whether mainstream book consumers will accept paying nearly double the cost of a standard music subscription to unlock higher listening caps on a global scale remains the central test for Spotify’s audio-first expansion as the 2026 deadline approaches.