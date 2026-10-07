Apple TV Adds Dolby Atmos Support for Live Formula 1 Coverage

Apple Adds Dolby Atmos to Formula 1 Coverage Starting at the U.S. Grand Prix

Beginning with the U.S. Beginning with the U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas, on Friday, October 23, Apple TV will offer live Formula 1 coverage in Dolby Atmos on supported devices, 9to5mac.0rd reported. The new audio format joins Dolby Vision to surround fans with team radio communications, race commentary, engine roars, on-track battles, and pit lane activity.

The Production Stack and Hardware Compatibility

Formula 1 handles the physical production of the races, while Apple delivers the stream through its technology stack. The enhanced audio and video experience will be accessible on supported Apple devices alongside compatible Dolby-enabled televisions, soundbars, and home theater systems.

Executives at both companies emphasize the emotional weight carried by trackside acoustics. “The sound is what makes it emotional; it is the sound that guides you through that and builds the tension,” John Couling, senior VP of entertainment for Dolby Laboratories, told The Hollywood Reporter. Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of music, sports, Apple TV and Beats, noted that the streaming experience for sports fans has historically lacked innovation, pointing to this rollout as a continuation of Apple’s goal to make a distinct difference for customers.

U.S. Streaming Rights, Pricing, and Ecosystem Expansion

Apple holds the U.S. streaming rights to Formula 1 under a five-year agreement that commenced with the 2026 season, securing the package for an estimated $140 million to $150 million. The races require no additional fee beyond a standard Apple TV subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or is available through the Apple One bundle.

The tech giant has gradually expanded its F1 footprint in the U.S. market. Earlier this year, Apple made the Bahrain Grand Prix available to stream for free, partnered with Netflix to bring Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8 to Apple TV, and co-streamed the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on both Apple TV and Netflix. Eddy Cue, who oversees Apple’s services business, reported last month that current F1 viewership on the platform skews younger and more female, showing double-digit percentage growth compared to last year’s broadcasts on ESPN.

Broader Media Ties and Future Market Access

Apple’s relationship with the motorsport extends beyond live race broadcasts. The company produced F1: The Movie, which secured the Academy Award for Best Sound earlier this year and currently stands as Apple’s biggest theatrical success to date.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

While current streaming rights apply exclusively to the United States, Apple has previously indicated an interest in expanding its F1 coverage into additional international markets. It remains unannounced when or if the Dolby Atmos upgrade and streaming rights will scale outside the existing U.S. agreement.