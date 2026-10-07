Oliver Solberg misses WRC title after crash in Sardinia

Oliver Solberg is on the verge of securing a new contract in the world rally championship with Toyota, despite crashing out of the title fight two corners from the finish line on the final stage in Sardinia according to Aftonbladet. Entering the final round more than 20 points behind the leader, Solberg gambled everything before losing control near the finish, handing the title to British driver Elfyn Evans as reported by Expressen.

Drama in Sardinia and Wikipedia Prematurely Crowns Solberg

Solberg was just meters from the finish line and the world title when his car went off the road on the final stage. Waiting at the finish area were his father Petter Solberg, mother Pernilla Solberg, and girlfriend Chloe Chambers. Wikipedia had already listed Solberg as the world champion three hours before the final stage, though the page was quickly edited and the title was given to Evans after the crash. Solberg described the heartbreak by stating, Det kändes som om jag drog ut mitt eget hjärta och landade i ett stort hål, and subsequently apologized to the Swedish public, calling the outcome extremely bitter.

Toyota Contract Talks and Praise After the Heroic Charge

Despite missing out on the championship during his first season with Toyota, Solberg’s all-or-nothing driving style has brought him close to a contract extension for 2027. He started the season with a one-year deal, and while nothing is signed yet, he noted that det ser bra ut för framtiden. Toyotas project director Yuichiro Haruna praised the driver’s exceptional fighting spirit and willingness to believe where others would not. Additionally, nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier comforted Solberg, noting that taking three victories in a debut season surpassed what more experienced drivers had achieved.