Russian Bombs Kill Six in Kharkiv After Zelensky Praises City

Russian guided aerial bombs struck residential and business districts in Kharkiv on October 5, 2026, killing six people and injuring 59 others. The assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city occurred just a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the local population for resisting Moscow’s wartime aggression.

Guided Bombs Shatter Residential Buildings and Businesses in Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the northeastern region, reported that three glide bombs struck different parts of the city. The airstrikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv around 3 p.m. local time on October 5, 2026, according to local authorities.

The explosions shattered apartment building facades, wrecked balconies, and sparked fires in warehouses and industrial structures. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated in a Telegram post that the enemy attacked the city with at least three glide bombs, or KABs, noting that warehouse buildings caught fire and residential buildings sustained damage.

According to local reporting from the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the bombardment impacted civilian businesses and multi-storey residential buildings, leaving two large fires at a warehouse and an industrial building.

In addition to the glide bomb strikes in the Slobidskyi district, Russian forces targeted a petrol station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone. State Emergency Service personnel, emergency ambulance crews, law enforcement officers, and municipal services immediately deployed to all impact sites to inspect damaged structures and document the attack.

Photo: Yahoo

Emergency crews rushed to the impact sites, where search and rescue operations continued into the evening. Responders pulled survivors from beneath the debris before recovering the remains of victims trapped inside destroyed structures.

First responders used circular saws to cut through deformed doors to reach trapped residents, while emergency psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to affected citizens.

As a result of the strikes… warehouse buildings are on fire, and residential buildings have been damaged. There may be people under the rubble of a residential building that was hit in the attack. Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Viktor Zabashta, head of the center for emergency medicine in Kharkiv oblast, told reporters that everyone who was injured was hospitalized and that medical professionals believed even severely injured patients would recover because aid was administered promptly.

Russian strikes hit Kharkiv with deadly force – 3 killed, dozens wounded including children

Among the 59 injured victims, 35 sustained blast injuries while others suffered cuts, lacerations, bruises, and acute stress reactions. Thirty injured individuals remained admitted to hospitals, with three of them in extremely serious or critical condition.

Three children were also among the casualties, including an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy who suffered explosive injuries, and a 15-year-old girl suffering from an acute stress reaction.

Residents Recall the Afternoon Blasts Amid Widespread Destruction

Local residents caught in the bombardment described sudden devastation. Viktoriia Nahornyak told reporters about encountering neighbors in immediate distress as air raid sirens wailed across the neighborhood.

We saw two wounded neighbours covered in blood. Viktoriia Nahornyak, resident, via Reuters

Another resident, speaking to Reuters Television, described grabbing essential paperwork before fleeing the damaged building in everyday attire.

Photo: The Kyiv Independent

Journalists on the ground documented severe structural damage across the Slobidskyi district, where a bomb struck near a five-story apartment block while others targeted a civilian business and a sewing workshop.

Residents pointed out that the targeted neighborhood housed ordinary civilians rather than military objects, while emergency responders used specialized equipment to extract victims from collapsed areas.

Zelensky Praised Kharkiv’s Defiance Hours Before the Strike

The deadly attack unfolded just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the resilience of Kharkiv’s residents during a joint news briefing in Kyiv with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Zelensky emphasized the city’s symbolic importance, noting that Vladimir Putin had failed to break its population despite the front-line city’s proximity to the Russian border.

Alongside the glide bomb assault in Kharkiv, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire that trapped three people on the ninth floor before emergency crews intervened. Separate strikes also targeted infrastructure and border areas in southern and eastern Ukraine as emergency services maintained an enhanced operating mode.