Manchester United academy prospect JJ Gabriel is expected to leave the club after his representatives demanded guaranteed playing time before entering scholarship negotiations. The 15-year-old forward walked out on the club in September, drawing interest from elite European sides while United consider potential legal action.

JJ Gabriel is expected to leave Manchester United after his representatives demanded the teenager play at least 20 minutes in three specific fixtures before scholarship contract discussions could begin, according to ESPN sources.

Gabriel Demands Minutes in Three Matches

The demands centered on a Champions League fixture against Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK on September 10, an EFL Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16, and a Premier League meeting with AFC Bournemouth scheduled for October 25 at Old Trafford. Gabriel’s camp wanted the forward to feature as a substitute against Sabah, the most accessible fixture in the European league phase.

Gabriel was omitted from the matchday squad for the 4-0 win over Sabah because he had not been registered on the club’s UEFA A list when it was announced on September 3, BBC Sport reported. He scored a hat-trick in a UEFA Youth League match against Sabah earlier that same day at Leigh Sports Village, but the failure to make the senior European squad left his representatives feeling that promises had been broken.

Photo: BBC

“Understand Gabriel and his family requested to play at least 20 minutes v Sabah in CL, Brighton in FA Cup and upcoming PL tie v Bournemouth – all before wanting to open negotiations re: scholarship contract.” Danyal Khan, Sky Sports reporter, via Centredevils

Gabriel notified the club of his intention to quit and departed the country by the time United prepared to face Brighton in the domestic cup competition.

Had he appeared in either the Sabah or Brighton matches, he would have become United’s youngest ever player.

United Prioritises Development Over Records

Gabriel scored 26 goals in 29 academy appearances last season, earning him the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award and the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season prize. He continued this form into the current term with goals in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League, as detailed by Centredevils.

United assigned coaches and specialist staff who typically work with senior players to prepare him for top-flight demands. The club accommodated his request for the No. 77 squad number and successfully petitioned the Premier League to permit Gabriel JR to appear on the back of his shirt, ESPN reported. BBC Sport added that the club also lobbied for the use of JJ Gabriel on his jersey.

Internal sentiment at Carrington suggests the player’s camp and family members prioritised breaking records over his long-term footballing education. There is also concern that Gabriel is not influencing his own career decisions.

Photo: centredevils.co.uk

United provided first-team care and services, including nutritionists and regular meetings with senior coaches, and included him in the senior team photo. However, the player did not report for the start of academy pre-season training in early July, one week before the senior squad, despite being asked to do so.

Gabriel Requests Registration Cancellation

Gabriel, whose real name is Joseph Junior Andreou O’Cearuill, is reported to have changed his name for commercial reasons.

He previously made his first-team debut in a preseason friendly against Atlético Madrid, though he was later omitted from the Champions League squad. His camp has since asked the club to cancel his registration following the dispute over playing time.