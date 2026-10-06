MLB Excludes Ghost Runner Rule From 2026 Postseason Extra Innings

Major League Baseball has officially confirmed that the “ghost runner” rule, which places an automatic runner on second base during extra innings in the regular season, will not be utilized during the 2026 postseason. As the playoffs progress past the Wild Card Series and toward the conclusion of the League Division Series as of October 5, 2026, the league has maintained that teams will begin their offensive turns in extra innings with empty bases. This specific regulation was first implemented during the shortened 2020 campaign and became a permanent feature of the regular season starting in 2023.

Traditional Rules for Postseason Extra Innings

The exclusion of the automatic runner ensures that postseason games continue to follow traditional baseball rules. Under this format, no team benefits from a runner on second base at the start of an extra frame. The games do not operate under a "sudden death" provision. Should a visiting team take a lead in the top half of an inning, the home team retains the right to complete the bottom half of that same inning to either tie or win the game. For instance, if the Yankees held a 3-2 lead over the Rays at Tropicana Field in the top of the tenth, the home team would still have the opportunity to respond in the bottom half of that frame.

The regulation also upholds standard substitution policies. Players who have been removed from a game are not permitted to re-enter, meaning managers cannot recall previously replaced pitchers regardless of how many extra innings are played.

Impact on Game Length and Future Policy

By opting against the ghost runner, MLB preserves the possibility of extended contests, often referred to as “marathons.” The 2026 MLB playoffs regulation reflects a commitment to traditional gameplay despite the potential for long, drawn-out matches. Historical examples of such endurance tests include the 2018 World Series, where a game between the Dodgers and Red Sox lasted seven hours and 20 minutes, extending into the 18th inning. Another recent case occurred during Game 3 of the previous year’s World Series, which saw the Blue Jays and Dodgers compete for six hours and 39 minutes before a walk-off home run in the 18th inning ended the contest. Notably, the five longest games in postseason history all reached the 18th inning.

As of early October 2026, no postseason game had yet exceeded ten innings. MLB has not indicated any plans to implement the automatic runner rule for the postseason in 2027, confirming that the current regulatory approach remains in place.