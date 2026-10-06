France defeats Belgium 4-1 in UEFA Nations League after Zidane substitutions

In a spectacular turnaround at the Stade de France on Sunday, October 5, 2026, the French national team defeated Belgium 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League. Despite trailing until the 77th minute, Zinédine Zidane’s tactical substitutions—Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki, and Michael Olise—secured a decisive victory, keeping the manager undefeated after four matches.

Three Facts from the Stade de France

The Late Surge: France overturned a 1-0 deficit in the final 15 minutes, scoring four goals between the 77th and 91st minutes.

France overturned a 1-0 deficit in the final 15 minutes, scoring four goals between the 77th and 91st minutes. The Zidane Effect: Substitutes were responsible for all four goals, with Michael Olise netting a late brace and providing an assist.

Substitutes were responsible for all four goals, with Michael Olise netting a late brace and providing an assist. Group Standing: While France maintains its lead in Group A1, the victory leaves their quarter-final qualification status pending further results.

Zidane’s Tactical Overhaul at the Hour Mark

The match began with a tactical struggle that threatened Zinédine Zidane’s unbeaten streak. For over an hour, France controlled possession but lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle the Belgian defense.

France vs Belgium 4-1 • MICHAEL OLISE 2 GOALS – FULL Highlights Uefa Nations League 26/27

Here is the kicker: Zidane refused to panic. Instead, he executed a high-stakes triple substitution at the 60-minute mark, introducing Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki, and Michael Olise. The move shifted the team’s rhythm, turning a stagnant offensive display into a relentless press.

Michael Olise and the Rise of the New Guard

If there is a face to this new era of French football, it is undoubtedly Michael Olise. The Bayern Munich winger, who has been a consistent presence throughout this international window, delivered what can only be described as a masterclass in the closing stages. After Désiré Doué equalized in the 77th minute and Rayan Cherki put France ahead in the 81st, Olise took center stage.

His two goals in the 88th and 91st minutes transformed a narrow lead into a comprehensive rout. The integration of young talents like Guillaume Restes and Leny Yoro, both of whom earned their first caps during this window, signals a clear mandate from the coaching staff: the old guard is being augmented by a generation that thrives on high-pressure environments.

Player Contribution Timing Désiré Doué Goal (1-1) 77′ Rayan Cherki Goal (2-1) 81′ Michael Olise Goal (3-1) 88′ Michael Olise Goal (4-1) 91′

The Competitive Landscape of Group A1

While the French squad celebrated their 4-1 result, the broader picture in the UEFA Nations League remains complex. The Italian squad, currently undergoing a significant rebuilding phase, showed resilience against a Turkish side managed by Vincenzo Montella.

Photo: france24.com

Beyond the Scoreline

The victory marks the seventh loss for Belgium against France, a statistic that highlights a widening gap in international consistency. For Zidane, the challenge now shifts from experimentation to refinement. His ability to maintain a positive locker-room culture while cycling through new faces—using 22 of his 23 called-up players—is a management style that mirrors the high-stakes, rotating-roster strategy often seen in successful Hollywood franchise productions.

Looking ahead, the focus turns to November 12, when the next set of fixtures will determine the ultimate fate of the group. As the dust settles on this 4-1 thriller, the question remains: can this experimental French side maintain their composure when the stakes are at their highest in the quarter-finals? We want to hear your take—was this the most impressive tactical display of the Zidane era so far? Join the conversation below.

France vs Belgium Highlights 4-1 Olise brace & doué & cherki Goals | UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 🇫🇷🇧🇪