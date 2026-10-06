Dave Grohl Dedicates Foo Fighters Song to Jack Smith at Concert

Special Counsel Jack Smith attended the “Power to the People” concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland on Saturday, where Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the song “My Hero” to him following a viral U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing mix-up involving the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Concert Highlights And Security Operations

Dave Grohl wore a black University of Iowa Hawkeyes T-shirt on stage, directly referencing a widely publicized blunder by Senator Eric Schmitt during a congressional hearing four days prior.

Jack Smith moved quietly among 20,000 attendees on the pavilion lawn, wearing a Bruce Springsteen “No Kings” concert T-shirt and interacting with fans for selfies.

Howard County Police deployed 126 officers to manage concert operations, including 72 security personnel and 40 traffic officers, resulting in zero arrests.

The appearance at the outdoor venue came just four days after Smith faced questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his investigations into Donald Trump. During that hearing, Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri attempted to link Smith to a potential meeting with the Fulton County district attorney in Atlanta. Schmitt mistakenly referenced a basketball match-up involving superstar Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes instead of the Atlanta Hawks, creating an internet sensation that quickly became political fodder.

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Grohl seized on the viral moment from the Merriweather stage. “I’m dedicating this song to my new friend, Jack,” Grohl told the crowd of 20,000 fans before launching into the hit track. Baltimore Fishbowl reported that Smith was treated like a star on the lawn, taking candid shots and selfies with attendees throughout the day while sporting his “No Kings” Springsteen merchandise.

Tom Morello Curates Anti-Authoritarian Protest Lineup

Organized by musician Tom Morello, the “Power to the People” concert featured a prominent roster of legacy artists performing in various pairings. Speculation had swirled prior to the event regarding mystery “special guests,” with rumors pointing toward prominent political figures like Barack Obama or Bono. Morello ultimately bypassed elected officials to focus exclusively on musical icons.

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl on Rockin' 1000

Public Reception And Media Fallout

Smith’s low-profile attendance drew significant online engagement, with users on Threads reacting near-unanimously with amusement and support for the former federal prosecutor. Among those greeting Smith on site was Baltimore Fishbowl Executive Editor David Nitkin. Nitkin did not request an official interview during the loud, casual setting, leaving Smith free to enjoy the performances without formal press obligations.

The event highlighted a growing public visibility for Smith at major Maryland public events, spanning major collegiate athletic match-ups and large-scale rock concerts alike. As security forces maintained order with zero reported incidents, the concert solidified a strange crossover intersection between federal legal oversight, viral internet culture, and high-profile protest rock.