Romesh Sharma Wins Men’s Jumbled Doubles 125+ Title in Dehradun

Fantasy & Market Impact

Romesh Sharma’s multi-category finals appearance in Dehradun highlights sustained veteran-circuit form heading into the winter tournament swing.

Partner pairings across Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi demonstrate fluid cross-state recruitment on the senior amateur circuit.

Shivali Bhat’s podium finishes in both Women’s Singles 40+ and Mixed Doubles 40+ underline Jammu’s competitive depth in age-category events.

Men’s 125+ Title Run and Semifinal Shorthand

Partnering with Parmod Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, Romesh claimed the Men’s Jumbled Doubles 125+ crown by defeating Dinesh and Kishore Kandpal of Uttarakhand in the tournament final.

Event / Category Player / Partner Result / Opponent Men’s Jumbled Doubles 125+ Romesh Sharma & Parmod Kumar Won vs. Dinesh & Kishore Kandpal (Final) Mixed Doubles 125+ Romesh Sharma & Shash Yadav Won vs. Uttarakhand Pair Jumbled Mixed Doubles Romesh Sharma & Manjeet Sharma Runners-up vs. Sat Pal Angurala & Pratiba Tandon Men’s Singles 60+ Romesh Sharma Lost vs. Kanwaljeet

Jammu Representation in Singles and Mixed Categories

Beyond his success in the jumbled doubles bracket, Romesh paired with Shash Yadav of Rajasthan to secure a victory against a local Uttarakhand pair in the Mixed Doubles 125+ division.

The veteran competitor also reached the Jumbled Mixed Doubles final alongside Manjeet Sharma of Uttarakhand, finishing as runners-up to the pairing of Sat Pal Angurala from Punjab and Pratiba Tandon from Delhi. In the Men’s Singles 60+ bracket, Romesh fell to Delhi’s Kanwaljeet.

Shivali Bhat added to Jammu’s medal tally at the three-day Dehradun event by finishing as runner-up in the Women’s Singles 40+ category. Bhat also teamed up with Rohan Slathia to capture a third-place finish in the Mixed Doubles 40+ event.

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