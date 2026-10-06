Steve Hilton faces Republican backlash over suggestive campaign ad

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is facing sharp backlash from fellow party members following the release of his digital campaign video titled “Just Try It, California,” which features two Gen Z women in a darkened room using sexually suggestive innuendo to discuss mail-in voting. The ad, which depicts the women sitting in front of a Pride flag before casting their ballots for Hilton, culminating in a double-entendre command regarding the proper way to seal a mail ballot envelope, SFGATE reported.

The controversy immediately ruptured the Republican coalition in the deep blue state, where Hilton is fighting an uphill battle against the front-runner, Democratic former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. With the November midterm elections fast approaching, the digital spot has drawn millions of views across online platforms while triggering immediate condemnation from conservative allies who argue the campaign crossed a distinct line.

Internal Party Condemnation and the Fractured Golden Ticket

The most severe blowback came from within Hilton’s own political alliance. Gates stated that he was never consulted about the commercial and declared that the video undermines the sanctity of parent-child relationships while utilizing young women’s sexuality as a political tool.

depicts two women

Sonja Shaw, the Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction who has occasionally campaigned alongside Hilton, joined the chorus of conservative critics, labeling the spot “creepy, weird, disturbing garbage” on social media, as reported by The Guardian.

Shaw argued that the provocative commercial serves as a glaring example of why voters walk away from the GOP. Both candidates emphasized that the imagery fails to align with the values expected by California families, leaving the Republican ticket visibly fractured just as mail-in ballots arrive in households across the state.

Photo: Los Angeles Times

Hilton’s Defense and the Broader Political Landscape

Hilton defended the commercial shortly after its release, addressing the intense public reaction in a follow-up video statement. The candidate acknowledged that the execution offended many viewers, though he maintained that the offense was entirely unintentional and aimed at delivering a satirical commentary, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hilton argued that the provocative approach was designed to break through voter apathy and engage residents frustrated by the state’s soaring cost of living under decades of single-party Democratic governance.

As the debate continues to unfold, political analysts note that the fierce division highlights the enduring influence of social conservatives within the California Republican coalition.