Immunocompromised 21-Year-Old Dies After Mosquito Bite in Borso del Grappa

Giovanni Colle, a 21-year-old from Borso del Grappa known to his friends as “Gio,” died on Friday, October 2, 2026, at Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso after suffering a severe medical complication triggered by a mosquito bite. The young man was affected by an underlying form of immunosuppression, a condition that left his body unable to fight off the rapid progression of the infection.

A Life Tied to Speed, Snow, and Community

Before his sudden passing, Giovanni had recently finished his upper secondary studies and started a new job at a company in Bassano del Grappa, where his father also worked. Outside of work, his life revolved around athletics and the outdoors. He was passionate about the speed of go-karts and spent his winters competing on skis. Since the age of 14, he had been a registered member of the Sci Club Cornuda, participating in numerous races and glacier training camps over the years.

News of his death sent shockwaves through Borso del Grappa and Bassano del Grappa, where local residents rallied around his parents, Patrizia and Paolo, and his girlfriend, Arianna. Tributes poured in from across the region, including formal condolences from the Veneto regional committee of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, led by president Roberto Visentin, alongside his club teammates. The club also posted a tribute on Facebook, remembering him as Un ragazzo dal cuore d’oro, solare e generoso .

Understanding the Medical Risk Factors

The tragedy has drawn attention from medical professionals regarding how vector-borne illnesses interact with vulnerable immune systems. Saverio Parisi, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Padova and director of the complex operating unit for infectious diseases at Ca’ Foncello, noted that while severe neuroinvasive complications from mosquito-borne viruses occur in less than one percent of cases, the baseline health of the patient dictates the level of risk.

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Saverio Parisi explained that a healthy young person is different from an elderly person or a severely immunocompromised individual, noting that patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapies or suffering from rare genetic conditions face heightened risks. Public health surveillance programs for viruses like West Nile, Dengue, and Chikungunya are in place, while urging individuals to utilize standard preventative barriers such as window screens, protective clothing, and insect repellent. Parisi also noted that with Dengue and Chikungunya the patient is infected abroad and falls ill upon returning to Italy.

Final Farewells at Pieve di Sant’Eulalia

Fabio Buzziol, sports director of Sci Club Cornuda, remembered Giovanni as an exceptionally humble, polite, and reliable teammate. Un dolore indescrivibile Buzziol stated, describing the loss as a sudden shock that deeply shook the athletic community.

Photo: Sky TG24

Family members, friends, and local community members gathered on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 4 p.m. inside the parish church of Pieve di Sant’Eulalia to pay their final respects. Following the service, Giovanni’s body was scheduled for cremation, while loved ones and sports clubs across the Veneto region continued to honor the memory of a young athlete whose life was cut tragically short. Special thanks went to all the operators at Ca’ Foncello for the loving care provided to him.