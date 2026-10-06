Intel Nova Lake-S Core Ultra 4000 series details surface, claims IPon

Intel is restructuring its desktop processor lineup with the upcoming Nova Lake-S architecture, introducing a naming scheme under the Core Ultra 4000 series that features type designations and caching identifiers, iPon reported. These chips will power upcoming desktop systems, scaling core counts and introducing specialized variants designed to tackle heavy computational workloads.

Core Ultra 4000 Naming and Architecture Adjustments

The transition to Nova Lake-S brings altered model numbers and structural identifiers to desktop systems. Seven preliminary processor configurations have surfaced, detailing specific core distributions, thermal design power limits, and branding tags. The architectural shift includes the implementation of a bLLC cache accelerator. This addition serves as Intel’s counter to competing cache-stacking solutions, targeting performance gains in games and memory-bound software.

Tier Breakdown of Nova Lake-S Processors

The leaked specifications outline distinct capabilities across the Core Ultra 9, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 5 families.

Intel Nova Lake-S: 7 procesadores Core Ultra 4000 con hasta 28 núcleos y caché bLLC