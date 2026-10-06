Intel Nova Lake-S Core Ultra 4000 series details surface, claims IPon

Intel is restructuring its desktop processor lineup with the upcoming Nova Lake-S architecture, introducing a naming scheme under the Core Ultra 4000 series that features type designations and caching identifiers, iPon reported. These chips will power upcoming desktop systems, scaling core counts and introducing specialized variants designed to tackle heavy computational workloads.
Core Ultra 4000 Naming and Architecture Adjustments
The transition to Nova Lake-S brings altered model numbers and structural identifiers to desktop systems. Seven preliminary processor configurations have surfaced, detailing specific core distributions, thermal design power limits, and branding tags. The architectural shift includes the implementation of a bLLC cache accelerator. This addition serves as Intel’s counter to competing cache-stacking solutions, targeting performance gains in games and memory-bound software.
Tier Breakdown of Nova Lake-S Processors
The leaked specifications outline distinct capabilities across the Core Ultra 9, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 5 families.
- Core Ultra 9 4950K: Operates with 8 performance cores, 16 efficient cores, and 4 low-power efficient cores within a 125-watt TDP. It features an integrated graphics processor with 32 execution units and a dedicated NPU.
- Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC: Shares core configurations with the 4950K while adding bLLC cache and vPro enterprise support.
- Core Ultra 9 4900 BFC: Uses a locked multiplier design with 22 cores and bLLC cache, operating at a 65-watt TDP.
- Core Ultra 7 4870K BFC: Serves as the top Core Ultra 7 tier with 24 cores and bLLC cache integration.
- Core Ultra 7 4850K: Features 20 cores without bLLC cache support.
- Core Ultra 5 4650KF: Offers 18 cores without an active integrated graphics processor or bLLC cache.
- Core Ultra 5 4650K: Provides an unlocked 18-core layout with a 32 execution unit integrated GPU and a 125-watt TDP.