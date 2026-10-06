Texas Governor Greg Abbott Suspends Red-Dyed Diesel Road Restrictions

Texas diesel prices reached a record average of nearly $5.98 per gallon earlier in September, prompting Governor Greg Abbott to issue a disaster proclamation suspending restrictions on red-dyed off-road diesel for public roadways.

National figures climbed even higher, with U.S. retail averages hovering around $6.44 a gallon while Texas prices hit $5.98 per gallon earlier in September. International pressures stem from ongoing flows disruption in the critical Strait of Hormuz and repeated attacks on Russian refineries by Ukraine.

These twin pressures have strained the market for diesel, which powers heavy trucking, farm machinery, and industrial operations.

Texas allows dyed diesel on roads as fuel prices surge

Governor Abbott Issues Statewide Disaster Proclamation

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster proclamation on Sept. 28 to relax regulatory burdens and keep supply chains moving.

Texas Relaxes Dyed Diesel Rules For Public Roads

Dyed diesel is colored red to signify that it is sold without a motor fuels tax and is normally restricted to off-road vehicles like farm tractors. Dyed diesel is chemically similar to regular diesel but is colored red to identify it as fuel sold for qualifying off-road purposes.

State authorities normally prohibit using this untaxed fuel on public roadways. Agricultural operators and truckers can now legally use dyed diesel on Texas roads without facing standard penalties.

The governor’s office clarified an important limitation for everyday drivers. The proclamation suspends road-use restrictions but does not waive the underlying fuel tax. Ordinary motorists driving standard diesel pickup trucks cannot simply fill up with discounted agricultural fuel at local farm pumps; the exemption primarily assists commercial operators already entitled to tax-exempt purchases. Ordinary motorists still face the applicable taxes when purchasing fuel for highway use.

Photo: ttnews.com

State Suspends Permitting and Emission Rules

Texas is also suspending specific oversize and overweight permitting requirements for commercial vehicles hauling crucial supplies.

Trucks transporting agricultural products, timber, and fuel can now operate at gross weights of up to 95,000 pounds, allowing freight operators to move larger volumes per trip.

Governor Abbott formally asked EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for a temporary waiver to suspend federal ultra-low-sulfur diesel requirements alongside Texas Low Emission Diesel rules across 110 counties. Abbott’s proclamation also suspended the Texas Low Emission Diesel rules as far as the EPA allows.

How federal environmental regulators will respond to the formal waiver request from Governor Abbott to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin remains undetermined.