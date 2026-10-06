Lebak Education Office prepares junior high schools for 2027 TKA

The Education Office in Lebak Regency is preparing junior high schools across the region for the 2027 Academic Ability Test, known locally as Tes Kemampuan Akademik (TKA) 2027, through a structured online webinar series scheduled for October 7, 9, and 13, 2026. Education Office Head Dody Irawan announced the initiative on Monday, October 5, 2026, stating that the regional government aims to establish uniform preparedness among all public and private junior high schools well in advance of the evaluation.

According to Dody, the preparation program is designed to strengthen school management, elevate teaching standards, and map out student capabilities well before the official assessment takes place. Officials emphasized that early action is critical to avoid last-minute cramming and to ensure that academic evaluations serve as constructive tools for institutional improvement rather than sources of anxiety for students.

Webinar Schedule and Core Curriculum

The online training initiative comprises three distinct sessions tailored for school principals, educators, and educational supervisors across Lebak Regency. The first session on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, focuses on strengthening school management to meet target outcomes for the 2027 academic assessments.

Subsequent sessions target specific core subjects. The second webinar, scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, centers on reinforcing student performance outcomes in Indonesian language learning based on evaluations from the previous year. The final session on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, shifts focus to mathematics instruction and evaluation strategies.

Experienced school supervisors and educational practitioners from within Lebak Regency will lead the presentations. The curriculum aims to equip educators with the analytical skills needed to interpret evaluation data and translate performance metrics into practical classroom improvements.

Building Equitable Education Standards

Beyond test preparation, the Education Office views the upcoming sessions as a mechanism to drive equitable educational quality across the regency. Because individual schools possess varying characteristics and baseline capabilities, the regional administration aims to foster collaboration so that smaller or more isolated institutions do not fall behind.

The long-term objective of the initiative extends beyond securing high test scores. Officials stress that the primary benchmark of success is cultivating foundational competencies such as reading comprehension, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities among students throughout the region.

Following the conclusion of the online series on October 13, 2026, individual schools are expected to implement systematic follow-up programs utilizing the evaluation data and instructional strategies discussed during the forums.