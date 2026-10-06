Oregon Ducks Enter CFP Picture in Latest Bowl Projections

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks have re-entered the national postseason picture following a bye week, sitting squarely in the conversation for a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Coming off an emotional 41-27 victory over the No. 19 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Ducks hold a 3-1 record as they prepare to host the No. 21 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Despite a 39-31 road defeat against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys during Week 2, expert bowl projections have begun finding room for the program. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach slotted the Ducks as the No. 9 seed in his latest projections, setting up a projected first-round matchup in Provo against the No. 8 BYU Cougars. Under that scenario, the winner would advance to face quarterback Arch Manning and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the CFP Quarterfinal.

A contrasting outlook comes from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, who currently leaves the Ducks outside the CFP. Bonagura projects Oregon instead for a rematch of last season’s Orange Bowl against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders—a contest the Ducks won 23-0 before falling 56-22 to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl: Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Football

Playoff Path and Remaining Regular Season Hurdles

Getting star quarterback Dante Moore back on the field anchors the team’s immediate plans, though upcoming bouts against ranked adversaries like the Bruins and the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7 in Columbus hold a significant role.

Head coach Dan Lanning emphasized that his roster must maintain strict focus on the immediate task rather than looking ahead in the standings or dwelling on prior outcomes. Speaking ahead of the weekend, Lanning drew comparisons between this week’s opponent and last year’s dominant conference benchmark.

“We’re about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year… And let’s be honest, we’re not remotely close to what we need to be,” Lanning said. “We can’t spend a week talking about (the last) game.”

UCLA Showdown and Early Betting Markets

Before entertaining thoughts of the Buckeyes or potential conference championship implications, the Ducks must clear a Saturday test against a Bruins squad led by coach Bob Chesney. Beyond Saturday, the home schedule also features fixtures against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17 and the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have established the Ducks as 11.5-point favorites for the Autzen Stadium clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with a national broadcast on CBS, though betting lines remain subject to periodic adjustment ahead of the opening whistle.