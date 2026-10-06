Andrew Garfield premieres Artificial at the New York Film Festival

On Monday, October 5, 2026, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield stepped onto the carpet at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center for the New York Film Festival premiere of his latest feature, Artificial, as reported by IMDb. The 43-year-old star was joined by director Luca Guadagnino and co-stars Yura Borisov and Ike Barinholtz for the high-profile screening at the prestigious annual event.

The film tackles one of the most volatile episodes in recent corporate history by dramatizing the November 2023 upheaval at OpenAI. In the feature, Garfield takes on the role of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, capturing the intense boardroom drama surrounding Altman’s sudden removal from and rapid return to the artificial intelligence company.

From Studio Shuffle to Festival Spotlight

The journey of Artificial to the New York Film Festival screen has been anything but straightforward. Neon subsequently stepped in to acquire the film, paving the way for its upcoming theatrical rollout.

Artificial (2026) First Look | Guadagnino | Andrew Garfield | New York Film Festival |Cast and Crew

Audiences won’t have to wait long to see the corporate drama unfold on the big screen. Neon has scheduled Artificial to open in select theaters on December 25, 2026, followed by a wider release in January. Justjared.com also reported that the real Sam Altman has already shared his thoughts on Garfield’s portrayal, revealing that the actor managed to get at least one key aspect of his mannerisms exactly right.

Star-Studded Cast and Red Carpet Details

Fashion choices on the red carpet drew considerable attention alongside the film itself. According to Justjared.com, Garfield arrived dressed in a full J. Press outfit paired with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch. Meanwhile, fellow cast members Ike Barinholtz, Jason Schwartzman, and Will Price opted for designer looks by Dior as they posed for photographs inside New York City’s cultural hub.