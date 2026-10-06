Thomas Croisière Debuts La Comédie contre-attaque in Paris

The Essentials of the Paris Residency

The Show: La Comédie contre-attaque – Voyage en comédie 2 is an entirely new, standalone production written and performed by Thomas Croisière, exploring iconic French comedies from Les Bronzés to Les Tuche.

La Comédie contre-attaque – Voyage en comédie 2 is an entirely new, standalone production written and performed by Thomas Croisière, exploring iconic French comedies from Les Bronzés to Les Tuche. Schedule and Venue: Performances take place in the Théâtre Noir at Le Lucernaire every Monday and Tuesday at 9:00 PM, with scheduled breaks on November 2, 3, 16, and 17.

Performances take place in the Théâtre Noir at Le Lucernaire every Monday and Tuesday at 9:00 PM, with scheduled breaks on November 2, 3, 16, and 17. Practical Details: The performance runs for one hour and twenty-five minutes, is recommended for audiences aged 6 and up, and tickets are available directly through the venue’s booking channels.

A Fresh Exploration of French Cinematic Staples

Following previous stage explorations of popular film culture, Croisière returns with material that highlights generations of French comedy favorites. Alongside box-office hits like Les Bronzés and Les Tuche, the new production turns its focus toward widely recognized titles such as Astérix, La Cité de la peur, La Boum, and La Vérité si je mens !

Unlike a direct continuation or a 1:1 restaging of his prior work, the current run at Le Lucernaire offers an entirely independent format. Staged by director Thibault Ameline, the performance blends anecdotes, visual archival material, musical cues, and famous dialogue to celebrate crowd-pleasing films that continue to resonate across generations.

Performance Dates and Venue Logistics

The residency spans several months in the heart of Paris, giving audiences consistent weekly access through the fall and winter seasons. The production occupies the Théâtre Noir space inside Le Lucernaire, located in the 6th arrondissement.

Performances are scheduled exclusively on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 21:00. However, attendees planning a visit should note specific dark dates when the show will not run, specifically November 2, November 3, November 16, and November 17, 2026. The engagement concludes its run on January 12, 2027.