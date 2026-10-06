SK Chairman Chey Tae-won Proposes South Korea-Japan Economic Bloc

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s push for a South Korea-Japan economic bloc gained traction as media outlets responded to geopolitical pressures, highlighting a combined six-trillion-dollar economic zone.

Economic Synergies and Structural Realities

Market Scale: Integrating South Korea and Japan creates a USD 6 trillion economic zone, establishing the world’s 4th-largest market block.

Integrating South Korea and Japan creates a USD 6 trillion economic zone, establishing the world’s 4th-largest market block. Supply Chain Integration: Joint procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and synchronized semiconductor supply chains aim to lower national security and operational expenses.

Joint procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and synchronized semiconductor supply chains aim to lower national security and operational expenses. Historical Precedent: Proponents model the initiative on the post-World War II coal and steel integration between France and Germany that eventually formed the European Union.

Shifting Perceptions in Tokyo

When SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won appeared at the inaugural South Korea-Japan Low Birth Rate Symposium in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, local media attention signaled a broader shift in tone. Outlets that previously dismissed regional consolidation as impractical—including the Nikkei and the Asahi Shimbun—began increasing coverage of bilateral economic integration.

The reevaluation stems from a fracturing global trade environment. The United States is prioritizing domestic industrial protection through aggressive tariffs, while China uses state subsidies to dominate manufacturing, leaving corporations to compete at the economic bloc level rather than strictly peer-to-peer margins.

Scale and Supply Chain Optimization

Individually, South Korea and Japan hold smaller domestic footprints than the United States, China, and the European Union. Combined, their economies command approximately $6 trillion.

Proponents argue that institutionalizing economic cooperation secures concrete cost reductions. Joint purchasing agreements for liquefied natural gas have strengthened regional pricing power, while closer alignment between Japanese materials and equipment providers and South Korean semiconductor fabricators has protected critical infrastructure against external disruptions.

Overcoming Political Volatility

The primary barrier to institutional integration remains political volatility. Historical disputes and shifting administrations in Seoul and Tokyo threaten to upend long-term economic frameworks.

Advocates of the economic bloc argue that waiting for permanent political harmony prevents action. By modeling integration on the functionalist approach of Western Europe—where economic interdependence preceded political trust—both nations can anchor bilateral stability through shared industrial dependence.