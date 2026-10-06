Asian port congestion could persist into late 2027, maritime analysts warn

Congestion at key Asian container ports has absorbed 8.5 percent of the global fleet—roughly three million twenty-foot equivalent units—sparking a shipping capacity crunch that maritime analysts warn could persist into late 2027. Repeated typhoons in Shanghai and Ningbo have driven schedule reliability to lows not seen since 2022, driving up intra-Asia freight rates.

Data from Sea-Intelligence indicates that the share of the global fleet absorbed by these vessel delays has surged dramatically. What started as 1.7 million TEUs of trapped capacity in mid-August escalated by more than 75 percent in just six weeks to reach 3 million TEUs. Sam Chambers, editorial director of Asia Shipping Media, noted in reports covered by The Manila Times that this bottleneck effectively removes a fleet larger than all but four global container shipping lines from active service.

Schedule Reliability Drops to Multi-Year Lows

The operational fallout has severely degraded global schedule reliability, which dropped for three consecutive months. Sea-Intelligence reported a 6.1 percentage point decline in July to 56.4 percent, followed by another 5.9 point drop in September down to 49.9 percent—the lowest reading since September 2022.

Individual port metrics indicate the severity of the congestion. Sea-Intelligence CEO Alan Murphy noted that Shanghai saw its on-time reliability plunge 19.2 percentage points to just 21 percent in July, a deterioration described as unprecedented outside of pandemic-era disruptions in 14 years of recorded data. Meanwhile, Ningbo dropped 20.1 points to 34.6 percent over the same period.

Photo: manilatimes.net

Freightos highlighted that carriers skipping heavily affected origins have simply shifted pressure to other transshipment hubs across the regional network, spreading rather than resolving the backlogs. HSBC expects these constraints to migrate toward Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Intra-Asia Freight Rates and Charter Markets Climb

These persistent bottlenecks have pushed pricing to historic highs. Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index entered record territory as Golden Week demand collided with restricted effective vessel capacity. Rates on the Shanghai to Laem Chabang route jumped 22 percent to $1,609 per 40-foot container, while Shanghai-Jakarta prices climbed 12 percent to $2,300.

Photo: business.inquirer.net

The charter market reflects an equally tight supply dynamic. Braemar’s BOXi index reached a 52-week high of 315.59, with shipbrokers reporting virtually no available Panamax or post-Panamax tonnage.

Metric / Index Reported Figure Context / Comparison Global Fleet Capacity Absorbed 8.5% (~3 million TEU) Up from 1.7 million TEU in mid-August; historical 2011-2019 average was 2.2%. Global Schedule Reliability 49.9% (September) Lowest level recorded since September 2022. Shanghai On-Time Reliability 21% (July) Fell 19.2 points in a single month; described as unprecedented outside 2020-2022. Shanghai to Laem Chabang Rate $1,609 per 40FT box Drewry index increased 22% amid Golden Week demand. Braemar BOXi Charter Index 315.59 Reached a 52-week high amid an extremely tight tonnage supply.

Recovery Timeline Extends Toward Early 2027

Historical recovery models point to a protracted unwinding phase. Drawing on recovery patterns observed after the COVID-19 pandemic and the initial Red Sea shipping crisis, Sea-Intelligence calculates that returning port congestion to the low levels recorded in June 2025 will require seven to ten months. Restoring conditions to where they stood at the end of 2025 will take six to eight months.

This timeline makes it increasingly likely that Asian ports will still be grappling with severe congestion during the cargo buildup leading up to Chinese New Year on February 6, 2027. Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand warned shippers preparing 2027 contract tenders against assuming that current disruptions will dissipate quickly, noting that market conditions remain comparable to past crisis periods.