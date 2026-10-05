Diego Kochen keeps clean sheet in first US national team start

Barcelona loanee Diego Kochen has made his first senior start for the United States national team, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 international victory over Mexico. The 20-year-old goalkeeper, currently developing on loan at Danish club Lyngby, produced an important save during the fixture to strengthen his case for future international opportunities under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

International Milestone Against Regional Rivals

The fixture marked a significant progression for the young goalkeeper, who had previously made his senior international debut for the United States by playing the second half of a match against Peru. That earlier appearance carried personal significance, as Peru is the birthplace of his mother.

Kochen responded to the challenge by commanding his penalty area and securing a clean sheet in the 3-0 win. Speaking after the final whistle, Kochen reflected on the experience representing the national side against a major regional rival. “It’s a great honour to represent this country in a stadium like this. And against a rival, our rival, with a very good coach and very high-quality players. I’m very grateful to the team, the staff, and the manager for always believing in me,” he stated.

The match also featured other young talent within the American setup, including 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who entered the match and has previously drawn attention from European clubs, including Barcelona.

Familiar Connections and La Masia Roots

Rafa Marquez managed the opposing side, having previously worked closely with Kochen by handing the young goalkeeper his debut for Barça Atlètic during their time together within the Catalan club’s youth structure.

Kochen’s performance highlighted the specific technical attributes honed during his development at La Masia. In particular, his composure and high level of proficiency with the ball at his feet align directly with the tactical demands placed upon goalkeepers by Mauricio Pochettino.

Metric / Detail Club / Context Current Loan Club Lyngby (Denmark) Parent Club Barcelona Market Value Progression Quadrupled to €2 million Permanent Transfer Option Approx. €1.5 million

Accelerated Development in Denmark

The decision to secure regular senior minutes via a loan move to Danish club Lyngby has directly accelerated Kochen’s career trajectory. Since arriving in Denmark, his market value has quadrupled in less than a year to reach €2 million. Lyngby currently holds an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of around €1.5 million.