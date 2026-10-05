Dallas Viral Holiday Mansion Displays Ken Paxton Halloween Theme

One of Dallas’s most famous holiday decoration destinations has taken a distinctly sharp turn into the upcoming midterm elections, transforming its Preston Hollow front lawn into a political billboard supporting Ken Paxton for United States Senate.

Preston Hollow Lawn Becomes Political Billboard

The display, erected for the 2026 Halloween season, pairs the usual assortment of ghosts and ghouls with front-and-center campaign signage. Prominent among them are “No Talafreako for Texas” signs aimed at Paxton’s Democratic opponent, James Talarico, alongside explicit messages backing Paxton and calling for the recall of Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis.

Viral Dallas Halloween decoration house gets political

Viral TikTok Christmas Lights Revive Neighborhood Tensions

For the affluent neighborhood, the political staging revives familiar tensions. A few years ago, the mansion became a viral TikTok sensation after celebrities shared videos of its elaborate Christmas lights. The ensuing attraction brought hundreds of nightly visitors to the narrow, sidewalk-free street, creating a severe traffic gridlock. According to city estimates, traffic control during that viral Christmas season cost Dallas taxpayers about $25,000.

Police on Standby as Neighbors Remain Divided

Addressing the return of the displays and potential gridlock, Willis stated that the Dallas Police Department is on standby. “People are welcome to enjoy a resident’s display, but need to stay in their cars and drive slowly through the neighborhood to see it. This street does not have sidewalks, and cars and people are not meant to occupy the same space for safety reasons. Also, you should not view a display from someone else’s front yard. As long as everyone views it respectfully and keeps their cars moving, it should be OK. DPD is standing by in case the gridlock and hazards of previous years return,” Willis said in a statement.

Neighbor reactions to the spectacle remain divided. While some residents voice ongoing frustration over the disruptive traffic spilling onto their narrow streets, others defend the display as an exercise of free speech.