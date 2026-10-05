NIST Announces Cybersecurity Career Week 2026 Events and Resources

Cybersecurity Career Week—scheduled for October 19–24, 2026—brings global events, webinars, and interactive planning resources coordinated by the NICE program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Webinars and Event Guides Inspire New Professionals

Educators and mentors guiding students can also utilize dedicated turnkey event guides designed to host activities and inspire new professionals entering the sector.

The awareness campaign features a curated lineup of webinars, social media challenges, and panel discussions. The schedule kicks off ahead of the main week with a virtual networking session titled Networking Like a Leader: Building Authentic Connections That Create Opportunities on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM ET, focusing on authentic communication strategies for long-term career success.

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An in-person gathering follows on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM ET. The NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is hosting a special Cybersecurity Connections event in partnership with the Maryland Department of Commerce and Montgomery County, MD, uniting organizations to highlight the critical importance of digital defense.

Cybersecurity Career Week Digital Challenges and Webinars

The official week opens on October 19, 2026, with the six-day #mycyberjob Media Challenge across X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Participants share short videos, pictures, and stories about what they love most about their roles using the hashtag #mycyberjob and tagging @NISTCyber.

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Running concurrently on October 19, 2026, from 12:00 to 12:30 PM ET, an X chat hosted under the tags #CyberCareerChat, #CyberCareerWeek, and #MyCyberJob engages the digital community in discussions promoted by NIST.

A series of educational webinars addresses various stages of professional entry and development:

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Breaking Into Cybersecurity: Real Stories from Recent Graduates (October 20, 2026, 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET): Hosted by SANS in coordination with NICE, this session provides actionable steps to build marketability for entry-level roles.

(October 20, 2026, 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET): Hosted by SANS in coordination with NICE, this session provides actionable steps to build marketability for entry-level roles. Helping to Chart the Course – Unlocking Student Pathways into Cybersecurity Careers (October 21, 2026, 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET): Explores interactive career-mapping tools aligned with work roles in the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity.

(October 21, 2026, 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET): Explores interactive career-mapping tools aligned with work roles in the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity. Cyber Career Realities Revealed: Panel Across NICE Framework Work Role Categories (October 22, 2026, 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET): Outlines foundational competencies and key skills needed to excel across different organizational security functions.

NIST Coordinates Cybersecurity Career Week with Stakeholders

Cybersecurity Career Week is coordinated by the NICE program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, operating under the U.S. Department of Commerce. The initiative receives support from a broad community of government, academic, nonprofit, and private industry stakeholders.

Organizations looking for inspiration can consult past events and engagement ideas pages on the campaign platform to adapt community activities. While commercial entities and resources are highlighted in support of the week, their identification does not imply endorsement or recommendation by NIST.

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