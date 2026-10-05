CPU and GPU indices rise over seven days, Ginjfo reports

An index of 114 central processing units climbed to 103.24 by October 2, 2026, marking a 3.24 percent increase over seven days, GinjFo reported from recent price tracker data.

Processor Indices Climb Past Previous Benchmarks

The latest readings from the hardware price tracking platform show that microprocessors are now following graphics processing units into upward pricing territory. In the previous tracking cycle dated September 27, 2026, the processor index sat at a baseline 100.00.

The newest figures place that same basket of hardware up by 3.24 percent within a single week. The tracking sample maintains a consistent count of 114 individual processor references. However, analysts note that panel stability does not guarantee a strictly identical item composition across cycles due to shifting consumer popularity levels among specific models.

Cartes graphiques en baisse de prix, MAIS… (ça risque de faire mal)

Graphics Cards Sustain Thirty-Day Advances

Graphics processing units continue a separate upward trajectory documented earlier in the index. Data collected on October 3, 2026, placed the GPU index at 112.44 across 120 tracked references.

That figure represents a 3.30 percent increase over seven days and a 4.57 percent jump over a thirty-day window. Each individual GPU and CPU reference commands its own distinct market demand, meaning individual hardware lines do not experience uniform price shifts.

Hardware Category Observation Date Tracked References Index Value 7-Day Change 30-Day Change Graphics Cards October 3, 2026 120 112.44 +3.30% +4.57% Processors October 2, 2026 114 103.24 +3.24% +3.24% Memory RAM October 3, 2026 298 100.48 +0.13% -3.05% SSD Storage October 4, 2026 65 100.00 0.00% 0.00%

Memory Costs Recede While Solid-State Drives Hold Steady

System memory components display a mixed pricing pattern across differing timeframes. The RAM index ticked up by 0.13 percent over seven days, yet it dropped by 3.05 percent when measured across a thirty-day span.

Solid-state drives remained entirely flat at an index value of 100.00, registering zero movement across both short-term and monthly checks. The underlying basket for memory shifted from 307 down to 298 active references, while solid-state options maintained a steady count of 65 monitored products.

Market Tracking Adjustments and Purchasing Guidance

Fluctuations in sample sizes across different component categories impose limits on direct cross-period comparisons. Market analysts recommend utilizing specific component references rather than broad index averages when planning hardware upgrades or custom PC builds.