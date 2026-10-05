Russia Faces Fuel Shortages Due to Ongoing Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Russia faces a domestic fuel shortage as persistent Ukrainian drone strikes hit major oil refineries, forcing the state to curb exports, import foreign gasoline, and restrict agricultural diesel supplies.
Refinery Strikes and Falling Fuel Production
When motorists in Moscow approach a roadside filling station, the immediate queue reveals the fuel available. Long lines spilling onto the main roadway indicate scarce super-grade gasoline, while short queues mean standard gasoline, and empty stations offer only diesel. Ukrainian aerial attacks have targeted the country’s petroleum infrastructure extensively, with the International Energy Agency noting strikes on 27 of Russia’s 32 major refineries by late August. Production estimates vary among experts; Carnegie commodity analyst Sergey Vakulenko estimates output dropped from the usual 110,000 tons down to 85,000 tons in July.
Agricultural Strain and Changing Market Controls
The supply squeeze extends beyond urban commuters to hit the agricultural sector during peak harvest season. State energy corporation fuel bases reportedly denied farmers affordable diesel in August, forcing agricultural workers to purchase tractor fuel at retail filling stations. Prices climbed significantly over the summer, driving operational costs higher for rural producers.
State Intervention and Import Pressures
The government extended a diesel export ban by another month to build up strategic reserves ahead of autumn refinery maintenance schedules. Although Russia historically exported half its diesel production, domestic stockpiles serve critical military logistics, fueling armored vehicles and transport machinery across the state apparatus.
|Metric / Indicator
|Reported Data
|Source / Context
|Refinery Impact
|27 of 32 major refineries struck by late August
|International Energy Agency
|Traffic Reduction
|7% to 12% drop in July accidents
|Sergey Vakulenko / Traffic Police Data
|Gasoline Import Volume
|460,000 tons via sea in August
|Reuters
|Super Gasoline Price Shift
|76 cents per liter (12% year-on-year increase)
|driff.ru
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