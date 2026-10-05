Florida School Bus Crash: 2 Dead and Several Injured in Winter Haven Multi-Vehicle Accident

A horrific multi-vehicle crash in Winter Haven, Florida, left two people dead and nearly 40 others injured after a school bus overturned into a ditch on Monday morning. The incident, which unfolded around 6:15 a.m., involved a total of four to five vehicles along Lucerne Park Road in Polk County, drawing an immediate and massive emergency response.

The school bus was transporting 39 occupants toward Winter Haven High School, consisting of 37 high school students, the driver, and the driver’s nine-year-old daughter. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the fatalities included a 10th-grade girl riding on the bus and a passenger in a separate Jeep involved in the collision.

How the Winter Haven Crash Unfolded

Surveillance and video footage reviewed by investigators show the school bus traveling in its designated lane when a white Chevy Malibu approaching from the opposite direction crossed the centerline for reasons still under investigation, striking the bus. The initial impact caused the bus to lose control, shedding a tire before colliding head-on with a silver Jeep and causing that vehicle to overturn. A total of four to five vehicles were caught up in the resulting chain-reaction crash.

Emergency medical helicopters and ground ambulances rushed to the scene to transport the wounded to local hospitals, while other victims were carried away in private vehicles. Authorities issued five to seven severe injury alerts following the disaster, with multiple individuals hospitalized and at least one person remaining in critical condition.

Emergency Response and Official Statements

Officials urged local drivers to seek alternative routes while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

BREAKING: a school bus FLIPS over and lands in a ditch in Winter Haven, FL.The crash happened this morning on Lucerne Park Rd, Polk County, and WESH News is on the scene reporting that there were children inside the bus. 🙏🏻Further details incoming. https://t.co/F1BLKUizUQ — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) October 5, 2026

Fred Heid, superintendent of Polk County Public Schools, addressed the tragedy during a press conference, emphasizing the severity of the morning’s events. We purposefully run drills with our students so that they know how to evacuate a bus in the event of an accident, and we are truly very fortunate today that more students, including the driver, were not seriously injured, Heid stated.

Photo: dnews.gr

A school bus carrying nearly 40 people overturned in a multi-vehicle crash in Winter Haven Monday morning, killing two people, including a 10th-grade girl, according to the Polk County sheriff. Several others were injured, and Lucerne Park Rd is closed in both directions as authorities investigate.📍 Lucerne Park Rd & Jacaranda Ave, Winter Haven, Florida https://t.co/eJIUYvN8y7 — Citizen (@CitizenApp) October 5, 2026

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and specialized traffic homicide investigators continue to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to the centerline breach, while identities of the two deceased victims are being withheld pending family notifications.