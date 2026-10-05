Jake Arceneaux Finally Tags Trophy Mississippi Whitetail

Louisiana hunter Jake Arceneaux finally claimed a wide typical whitetail buck in Holmes County, Mississippi, during the early archery season, ending years of persistence on his favorite hunting ground.

Cell Camera Discoveries and the 2025 Frustrations

Arceneaux works for a company owning a tract in Mississippi where he entertains clients and hunts. He first located the deer on cell cameras back in 2024. After enduring a frustrating 2025 season filled with near-misses and fleeting glimpses, the hunter finally closed the gap on the trophy buck in September 2026.

During the 2025 hunting season, Arceneaux had two separate encounters with the growing buck, but neither resulted in a harvest. On one occasion, the animal stayed just out of range. A second encounter came too late in the evening when fading light prevented a safe shot. Attempts to put other hunters on the deer also proved unsuccessful.

Relocating Trail Cameras for the 2026 Season

The missed opportunities allowed the whitetail to survive another year, resulting in an exceptionally wide rack. Recognizing that the mature buck typically avoided early-season cameras and favored local cutovers, Arceneaux relocated his trail cameras in late August 2026. The new images revealed a giant rack spreading over 23 inches.

To combat the intense September heat across the South, Arceneaux placed a lock-on stand in a heavily shaded area of the woods. While the opening morning of the early archery season brought sightings of multiple deer, his target animal remained absent.

The Afternoon Encounter and Recovery

Returning to the stand by 4:00 PM following afternoon camp chores, Arceneaux spent several hours watching the trail before spotting a young buck approaching. Anticipating that other bucks would still be traveling in bachelor groups, he prepared his equipment.

Spotting the massive rack approaching up the trail through his binoculars, Arceneaux drew his bow as the buck stepped behind a tree, then stopped the animal for a clean shot. The deer moved out of sight over a small hill before coming to a stop.

After taking a brief moment to compose himself at the stand, Arceneaux returned to camp to change into briar-proof pants and grab a flashlight. The extra equipment proved unnecessary, as he quickly located the harvested buck just a short distance away, ending years of pursuit.