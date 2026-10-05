Chito Vera vs. José Aldo Draw Leaves Unfinished Business After HYPE Quito

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and José Aldo fought to a ten-minute draw under submission-only rules at the HYPE event in Quito’s Coliseo General Rumiñahui on Sunday, October 4, 2026, leaving their rivalry unsettled six years after their initial UFC encounter, as reported by El Comercio.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Perea’s Stock: Mayton Perea’s quick submission loss in a grappling-only format does not impact his professional MMA record, keeping his trajectory intact ahead of his scheduled UFC return.

Unfinished Business Between Vera and Aldo in Quito

The final bell on Sunday marked the end of the 15-fight HYPE card, but the aftermath quickly shifted attention to what comes next. Chito Vera and José Aldo spent ten minutes contesting a submission-only match where strikes were forbidden, and tap-outs served as the sole path to victory. Neither man managed to secure a choke or joint lock, resulting in a stalemate that leaves their head-to-head history open-ended.

Marlon Chito Vera vs José Aldo | Hype Fighting Championship 2026 | Ecuador

Back in December 2020, Aldo defeated the Ecuadorian competitor by unanimous decision inside the UFC. Aldo later remarked that he could have pushed his jiu-jitsu further but opted to let Vera take a larger share of the initiative in front of his home crowd. With Aldo retired from the UFC since 2025, the Brazilian continues to explore combat sports through select appearances and boxing matches.

Controversy Surrounds Muñoz and Nunes

Although the extra round did not materialize, the verbal back-and-forth established the groundwork for a potential rematch. Muñoz, who entered the arena accompanied by musical act Juyayay from Jayac, expressed confidence in his readiness to continue competing under the HYPE banner as the organization maps out future dates under CEO Armand Martirosian.

Chito Vera vs. José Aldo: Ecuador will witness the rematch at Hype Fighting | Ecuavisa Sports

Coaching Retirement and Football Crossovers

The event also marked the end of an era for Fernando ‘Soluço’ Di Piero. Long recognized as a key mentor in the development of Chito Vera, the 46-year-old Brazilian announced his retirement from professional competition following a draw against Angelo Cappelletti, stating an intention to support his son’s athletic journey moving forward.

Away from the mat, the crossover between football and combat sports drew considerable attention. Deyverson, a forward for Liga Deportiva Universitaria, presented his number 16 jersey to José Aldo, who posed with the garment alongside Vera. Figures including Luis Fernando Saritama and LigaPro President Miguel Ángel Loor were also in attendance, highlighting the broad cultural reach of the card as the arena in Quito was dismantled and attention pivoted toward the 2027 calendar.

Marlon "Chito" Vera vs. José Aldo en Quito | Tráiler Oficial HYPE 🇪🇨 🥊🔥