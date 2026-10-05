Trump says ‘threat’ led US to pull bombers from RAF Fairford

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President Donald Trump stated on Monday that “some threats” prompted the United States to withdraw strategic bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, following a counter-terrorism investigation at the airbase involving six arrested men.

Operational Shifts at RAF Fairford

President Trump confirmed to reporters that aircraft were moved out of Gloucestershire due to “some threats,” stating they “didn’t fly out by accident.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to downplay the withdrawal, stating it is normal to see movement of assets and declining to directly tie the move to a recent security incident at the base.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Whitehall sources previously indicated strong signs of foreign actor involvement, while Tehran has strongly denied any connection.

Security Incident and Arrests in Gloucestershire

RAF Fairford, located in the Cotswolds, became the center of a counter-terrorism investigation after an incident near the base last weekend. A sixth man, a UK-Iranian national, was later arrested and released on bail.

Following the release of the first five men, President Trump criticized the decision.

US bombers pulled from RAF Fairford in face of ‘threats’, says Trump – Watch ITV News at Ten LIVE

Conflicting Official Statements on the Bomber Withdrawal

While President Trump openly linked the redeployment of B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers to specific threats, other administration officials maintained a more measured stance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday that he would not directly tie last week’s incident at the airbase to the decision to pull the bombers.

Strategic Impact on US and UK Operations

Downstreaming effects of the withdrawal remain dependent on negotiations with allies and available capacity. A Downing Street spokesperson maintained that RAF Fairford remains safe, pointing to the Prime Minister’s prior praise of British police, defense, and security services.

Photo: lbc.co.uk

Official / Source Stance on Bomber Withdrawal Attributed Reason President Donald Trump Confirmed withdrawal “Some threats” Secretary of State Marco Rubio Played down connection Normal asset rotation and redeployment Vice President JD Vance Confirmed movement Abundance of caution regarding Iran Broadcaster ITV (via LBC) Reported operational fear Potential drone strike threat on air power