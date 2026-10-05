Singapore to Join Panama Canal Neutrality Protocol, Strengthen Ties with Panama

Singapore will accede to the Protocol to the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on October 5, 2026. The decision, reported by The Straits Times, came as Panamanian PresidentJosé Raúl Mulino concluded a three-day state visit to Singapore, reaffirming shared commitments to maritime safety and international law.
Aligns With 41 Other States In Observing Neutrality
Singapore’s formal accession to the protocol to the treaty aligns the nation with 41 other states—including France, Germany, Britain, and Vietnam—in observing the permanent neutrality of the waterway. President Tharman noted that
amidst trade disruptions and an unpredictable global landscape, small states must work together to strengthen the institutions that uphold international law and
it goes without saying that Singapore and Panama share a deep interest in upholding freedom of navigation and international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
President Tharman noted that both Singapore and Panama sit at critical global trade junctions, connecting Asia and the Americas through shared maritime histories.
Bilateral economic ties continue to anchor this diplomatic alignment. According to The Straits Times, Panama stood as Singapore’s third-largest trading partner in goods across Latin America in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching $6.2 billion, including imports from Panama such as textiles, coffee, and whisky. Bilateral ties have grown steadily since diplomatic relations were established 44 years ago in 1982.
Legal Cooperation and Logistical Expansion
Beyond maritime neutrality, the leaders advanced concrete frameworks for legal and commercial cooperation.
President Tharman also highlighted that Singapore can serve as a gateway for Panamanian companies to access Southeast Asian markets, where ASEAN’s markets will collectively likely become the fourth-largest economy in the world this year. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that Panama was the first country in Latin America with which Singapore signed a free trade agreement.
Practical connectivity measures accompanied the diplomatic talks. Singapore-based ground services provider SATS and Tocumen International Airport signed an agreement on October 5 to bolster air cargo connectivity, supporting Panama’s development as a logistics hub for the Americas. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, following a meeting with President Mulino at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized on social media that both nations share ample room to expand logistics cooperation.
|Key Agreement / Event
|Date
|Participants & Details
|State Visit to Singapore
|Oct 3 – Oct 5, 2026
|Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino hosted by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. First Panamanian presidential visit in 10 years.
|Panama Canal Neutrality Protocol
|Oct 5, 2026
|Singapore announced accession to the protocol to the treaty, joining 41 other nations.
|Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty
|Initiated Oct 5, 2026
|Both governments agreed to begin negotiations on enhanced legal cooperation and criminal investigations.
|SATS & Tocumen Airport Pact
|Oct 5, 2026
|Signed an agreement to boost air cargo connectivity between Singapore and Panama City.