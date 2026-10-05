Singapore to Join Panama Canal Neutrality Protocol, Strengthen Ties with Panama

Singapore will accede to the Protocol to the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on October 5, 2026. The decision, reported by The Straits Times, came as Panamanian PresidentJosé Raúl Mulino concluded a three-day state visit to Singapore, reaffirming shared commitments to maritime safety and international law.

Aligns With 41 Other States In Observing Neutrality

Singapore’s formal accession to the protocol to the treaty aligns the nation with 41 other states—including France, Germany, Britain, and Vietnam—in observing the permanent neutrality of the waterway. President Tharman noted that amidst trade disruptions and an unpredictable global landscape, small states must work together to strengthen the institutions that uphold international law and it goes without saying that Singapore and Panama share a deep interest in upholding freedom of navigation and international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea .

President Tharman noted that both Singapore and Panama sit at critical global trade junctions, connecting Asia and the Americas through shared maritime histories.

Singapore-Panama ties: There is considerable scope to deepen cooperation, says President Tharman

Bilateral economic ties continue to anchor this diplomatic alignment. According to The Straits Times, Panama stood as Singapore’s third-largest trading partner in goods across Latin America in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching $6.2 billion, including imports from Panama such as textiles, coffee, and whisky. Bilateral ties have grown steadily since diplomatic relations were established 44 years ago in 1982.

Legal Cooperation and Logistical Expansion

Beyond maritime neutrality, the leaders advanced concrete frameworks for legal and commercial cooperation.

Photo: asiaone.com

President Tharman also highlighted that Singapore can serve as a gateway for Panamanian companies to access Southeast Asian markets, where ASEAN’s markets will collectively likely become the fourth-largest economy in the world this year. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that Panama was the first country in Latin America with which Singapore signed a free trade agreement.

Practical connectivity measures accompanied the diplomatic talks. Singapore-based ground services provider SATS and Tocumen International Airport signed an agreement on October 5 to bolster air cargo connectivity, supporting Panama’s development as a logistics hub for the Americas. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, following a meeting with President Mulino at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized on social media that both nations share ample room to expand logistics cooperation.

Singapore Express Panama Canal passage