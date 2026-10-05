Novak Djokovic Advances to China Open Final After Daniil Medvedev Defaulted

Novak Djokovic advanced to the China Open final in Beijing on Monday, October 5, 2026, after Daniil Medvedev was defaulted late in their semi-final match. Djokovic was leading 7-5, 5-3 when Medvedev struck a spectator with a ball, triggering an immediate disqualification and ending the contest.

For large stretches of Monday evening in the Chinese capital, the narrative looked destined to be about Novak Djokovic rolling back the years. At 39 years old, the veteran Serb was putting on a masterclass against Daniil Medvedev, edging a brutal 79-minute opening set before seizing control of the second. But as Sports Illustrated noted, headlines that should have belonged entirely to the 24-time Grand Slam champion instead pivoted abruptly when a sudden lapse in composure brought the semi-final to a premature halt.

Novak Djokovic Reaches China Open Final After Medvedev’s Shock Disqualification | Vantage | 4K

An Abrupt End to a Captivating Semi-Final

The incident occurred with Djokovic serving at 15-15 while leading 7-5, 5-3, sitting just two points away from victory. After losing a cross-court exchange, Medvedev vented his frustration by swiping at a ball that had rebounded from the back wall, sending it into the stands and hitting a front-row spectator near the baseline squarely in the face or eye area. The spectator was visibly shaken, doubled over in pain before being escorted from the arena.

Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani and tournament officials conferred quickly before delivering the verdict: Medvedev was defaulted. Both Anadolu Agency and Sports Illustrated highlighted that while the infraction was clearly unintentional—born of momentary annoyance rather than malice—the tournament rules left officials with no alternative given that a spectator sustained a physical injury.

Medvedev DISQUALIFIED 😲 Djokovic Into Beijing Final | China Open 2026 | Post Match Reaction

Djokovic expressed immediate sympathy for both parties after stepping off the court. “I’m a bit shocked. Sorry for the person. “I feel sorry for Daniil as well because I know exactly what it feels to be DQ in a match for this.” The Serb famously experienced a similar fate at the 2020 US Open when he accidentally struck a line judge.”

Tournament Detail Fact / Statistic Match Score at Default Novak Djokovic led 7-5, 5-3 Djokovic’s Beijing Record 33-0 unbeaten streak stretching back to 2009 Milestone Achieved Oldest singles finalist at ATP 500 level since 2009 Final Opponent Alex de Minaur (Tuesday, October 6, 2026)

A Masterclass Overshadowed by Chaos

Before the abrupt finish, the match had all the ingredients of a modern classic. The first set alone consumed 79 minutes of intense baseline hitting, featuring traded breaks in the fifth and sixth games. Medvedev fought off a set point in the tenth game, but Djokovic broke again in the twelfth to claim the opener 7-5. The second set followed a similar tight pattern until Medvedev dropped his serve in the eighth game, paving the way for Djokovic to serve for the match.

Photo: olympics.com

By reaching his seventh Beijing final, Djokovic extended his spotless tournament record to 33 wins and zero losses since 2009.

With the default locking in his progression, Djokovic turns his attention to Tuesday’s final against Alex de Minaur. The Australian secured his spot earlier on Monday when his semi-final opponent, Hubert Hurkacz, retired with an adductor injury while trailing 6-4, 3-2.

Daniil Medvedev DISQUALIFIED After Hitting a Fan 😱 Djokovic Advances! 🚨 | Medvedev vs Djokovic