Heel-Prick Blood Samples Can Measure GBS Antibodies in Newborns

Routine newborn heel-prick blood samples can now measure antibody levels against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), offering a practical alternative to standard blood draws. Researchers in Denmark found that these dried blood spot cards accurately reflect maternal antibody transfer, aiding ongoing vaccine development for pregnant women.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was tested: Routine newborn heel-prick cards (also known as PKU cards) were evaluated to see if they can accurately measure immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against Group B Streptococcus.

Routine newborn heel-prick cards (also known as PKU cards) were evaluated to see if they can accurately measure immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against Group B Streptococcus. The mechanism: The test detects maternal antibodies transferred across the placenta before birth, specifically targeting GBS alpha-like surface proteins (AlpN).

The test detects maternal antibodies transferred across the placenta before birth, specifically targeting GBS alpha-like surface proteins (AlpN). Why it matters: Researchers can now utilize existing public health biobanks to study neonatal immune protection without requiring extra blood draws from infants.

Aarhus University Validates Heel-Prick Cards for GBS Serology

Protecting infants from severe bacterial infections remains a significant clinical challenge because newborn immune defense heavily relies on maternal antibodies transferred during gestation. The cross-sectional, proof-of-concept study assessed whether immunoglobulin G concentrations extracted from dried blood spot cards match those found in umbilical cord serum and standard infant phlebotomy draws.

The investigation enrolled pregnant women between 35 and 37 weeks of gestation at Kolding Hospital from June 2023 through January 2024. Collaborating institutions included Lillebælt Hospital in Kolding and Vejle, Aarhus University Hospital, and the University of Southern Denmark, alongside international partners MinervaX and the Centre for Neonatal and Paediatric Infection at the University of London. Laboratory comparisons confirmed that heel-prick samples closely mirror standard serum antibody levels, while umbilical cord blood also provides a reliable indicator of neonatal status.

Heel prick to screen all newborns

Evaluating Alternative Specimen Collection Technologies

That pilot study recruited 100 participants to examine whether alternative collection systems could maintain high concordance with clinical blood draws while reducing exposure risks during epidemiological research.

Utilizing established biobank repositories, such as Danish newborn screening cards, allows researchers to conduct large-scale seroprevalence mapping without introducing new sampling burdens to clinical workflows or vulnerable patient populations.

What Is The Heel Prick Test For Newborns?

Study / Evaluation Sample Type Target Antibody Primary Collaborators GBS Neonatal Antibody Study Heel-prick PKU cards & Umbilical cord serum IgG against GBS alpha-like surface proteins (AlpN) Aarhus University, University of London, MinervaX SARS-CoV-2 Serology Pilot Tasso-SST blood collection device SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (IgM, IgA, IgG) Cabarrus County COVID-19 Prevalence and Immunity Study

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The methodological validation of using dried blood spots for antibody quantification is an epidemiological and translational research tool rather than a diagnostic screening test for individual infant care.

Future Directions for GBS Vaccine Development

Researchers are expanding their investigations to analyze larger cohorts across diverse international populations. According to May Murra, a postdoc at the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, utilizing existing newborn screening repositories provides vital epidemiological clarity. The overarching clinical objective is to establish precise correlate-of-protection thresholds—identifying the exact maternal antibody concentration required to shield newborns from invasive GBS disease before immunization strategies for pregnant individuals are finalized.

What is Newborn Screening? | Heel Prick/Blood Spot Test | Newborn Screening Collaborative

References

LabMedica. Routine Newborn Blood Spots Can Measure GBS Antibody Levels.

MDPI. Comparison of a Blood Self-Collection System with Routine Phlebotomy for SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Testing.