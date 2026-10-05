A 39-year-old livestreamer named Fai posted a TikTok video on Oct 4 after logging a plate of economic rice into the Healthy 365 app and discovering his sodium intake reached 2,125mg, surpassing the recommended daily limit of 2,000mg. Stomp reported that the meal contained two vegetables, one meat, and a kopi C kosong, totalling 854 calories.

Sodium Overloads and Public Health Metrics

The company's profits have increased. Fai’s single meal accounted for more than 100% of his daily sodium threshold in one sitting, prompting him to question how diners can manage their intake when eating out. Findings from the Ministry of Health’s National Population Health Survey and the Health Promotion Board’s National Nutrition Survey indicate that average daily sodium intake among Singaporeans increased from 3,480mg to 4,000mg, with 95% of the population exceeding the 2,000mg daily limit.

The Bottom Line

Behavioral Shifts: Seven in 10 Singaporeans now eat out at least once a day, driving up average daily calorie consumption to 2,460kcal in 2025.

Seven in 10 Singaporeans now eat out at least once a day, driving up average daily calorie consumption to 2,460kcal in 2025. Mitigation Strategies: Consumers and former officials advocate for reduced portion sizes, customized salt requests, and increased home-cooking.

Hawker Fare Under Scrutiny

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng addressed the survey findings in an Oct 4 Facebook post, identifying local hawker food as a primary driver of the issue. Cheng noted that while local dishes remain tasty and affordable, their high caloric and sodium density presents significant nutritional challenges. To combat this, Cheng stated he has limited his own consumption of hawker fare to once every two weeks.

Nutrient Metric Previous Benchmark Current Level (2025) Recommended Limit Average Daily Calories 2,360 kcal (2019) 2,460 kcal – Average Daily Sodium 3,480 mg 4,000 mg 2,000 mg Average Daily Sugar 60 g (2018) 48 g –

Consumer Adaptation and Long-Term Solutions

Fai, whose BMI of 30 places him in the obese range, expressed frustration over the difficulty of maintaining a healthy diet while relying on local food options. “One plate overshot already eh. What you want me to eat ah?” he questioned in his video. He suggested that local establishments offer half portions to accommodate smaller appetites and help diners control nutrient intake.

As a corrective measure, Fai plans to transition toward meal-prepping and freezing batches of food to secure at least one home-cooked meal daily. Netizens responding to his video echoed these sentiments, recommending that he pack meals into containers to portion out consumption or specifically select steamed dishes to avoid excessive oils and hidden salts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.