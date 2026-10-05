Indonesia Targets South Korean Travellers with 6 Destinations in New Campaign

Indonesia is setting its sights squarely on affluent travellers from South Korea with the launch of its “Go Beyond Ordinary” campaign, a strategic pivot toward high-value visitors and extended itineraries under the banner of Quality Tourism.

Targeting the South Korean Market Through Niche Experiences

The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia is rolling out the campaign to showcase six distinct destinations across the archipelago. The initiative focuses on moving away from mass tourism by placing the travel experience at the center of development. According to the source, the strategy covers marine tourism, gastronomy, wellness, luxury, golf, and the arts, aiming to generate greater economic value for local communities while encouraging visitors to stay longer.

Wonderful Indonesia Gastronomy: Taste The Culture and Feast Your Senses!

South Korean travellers are offered a range of tailored itineraries across six spotlighted regions. Bali leads with golf, luxury gastronomy, wellness retreats, and cultural immersion. Meanwhile, Lombok presents a quieter alternative defined by secluded beaches, natural landscapes, and marine adventures. Jakarta anchors the urban experience with high-end shopping, contemporary art, and modern city living, while Central Java invites travellers to explore historic heritage sites, traditional arts, and regional culinary traditions.

Marine Exploration and Direct Connectivity

For travellers drawn to the water, the campaign highlights two distinct aquatic destinations. Manado serves as a prime hub for diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, bolstered by direct flight connectivity from South Korea.

Photo: Travel Daily Media

Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism, emphasized the philosophy behind the initiative. “Quality Tourism is about creating greater value through the way people experience Indonesia,” Wardhana stated. “Through ‘Go Beyond Ordinary’, we want South Korean travellers to discover more of the country in ways that reflect their interests, while experiencing the culture, nature and character that make each destination distinct.”

Integrating Technology and Travel Assistance

To support visitors navigating these diverse offerings, the Ministry of Tourism has integrated digital infrastructure into its outreach. The tool is accessible via the official Indonesia Travel platform to help international visitors curate itineraries matching their specific preferences.