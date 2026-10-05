Kyle Larson’s Resilience Puts No. 5 Team in Championship Control

Kyle Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings with a 2.2 average finish and 54.6 points per race through five rounds of The Chase presented by Mobil 1, cementing the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team’s championship control following a gritty second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Overcoming Adversity and a 26-Second Pit Stop

Sunday’s performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway tested the mettle of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports crew. Larson qualified sixth but quickly slipped back to 14th within the opening 33 laps due to abysmal early handling.

The gamble paid dividends when a caution flag for a Zane Smith crash on Lap 45 allowed Larson to take the wave around, reclaim the lead lap, and carve through the field to challenge for the victory before securing second place.

Kyle Larson Takes Control Of The Cup Series Championship Chase!

The Historical Echoes of Hendrick Dominance

Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman and a four-time Cup champion, observed Larson’s recovery on pit road and immediately recognized the hallmark of an elite championship organization. Gordon compared the resilience of the No. 5 group to the golden era of the No. 48 team, where crew chief Chad Knaus and Jimmie Johnson secured five consecutive Cup Series titles from 2006 through 2010. Daniels himself served as a race engineer on that legendary 48 team from 2015 to 2018, embedding a culture of operational calm under extreme pressure.

Race winner Chase Briscoe, who swept both stages and pocketed 75 total points, noted the unmistakable presence of the neon yellow No. 5 machine charging through the traffic in the closing laps. Briscoe acknowledged that championship-caliber squads separate themselves through their ability to salvage maximum points from compromised afternoons.

Rival Contenders Battle Mechanical Attrition

While Larson tightened his grip on the postseason leaderboard, his closest championship pursuers encountered severe mechanical hurdles in Nevada. Tyler Reddick battled persistent voltage gremlins that required a battery swap during the Stage 1 break. Despite fighting back to finish third, Reddick lamented the missed opportunity to secure a vital race win. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell contested the final half of the race entirely without power steering after a suspected cracked cooler boiled away his fluid. Bell salvaged a rhythm to minimize damage, though his recent 19th-place finish at Gateway and 23rd-place run at Las Vegas leave him 55 points adrift of Larson.

With a 40-point championship lead over his nearest rivals and five consecutive top-five finishes, Larson enters the upcoming stretch of the postseason in complete command of the garage.