Jenny Rissveds Becomes First Swede to Win Mountain Bike World Cup

Swedish mountain bike star Jenny Rissveds secured the overall World Cup title in Lake Placid, New York, finishing 11th in the season-closing race to become the first Swedish rider in history to claim the prestigious crown, as reported by 8 Sidor.

Securing the Historic Title in Lake Placid

Entering the weekend finale in Lake Placid, New York, 32-year-old Jenny Rissveds held a commanding lead in the standings, needing only to cross the finish line to lock up the crown. She managed an 11th-place finish with a time of 1,29:20, enough to fend off her closest challenger. While she was never a factor in the front-running battle for the day’s podium, the math from the season-long campaign carried her across the finish line.

Jenny Rissveds wins women's Mountain Bike gold

Frei stood as the lone rider capable of stripping Rissveds of the overall title, but the Swedish veteran’s cushion built over the spring and summer proved insurmountable. Coming down the home stretch, Rissveds smiled widely, offering high fives to spectators and later celebrating with champagne on the podium.

Rider Nation Final Lake Placid Time Key Season Milestone Sina Frei Switzerland 1:25:59 Won the Lake Placid season finale Jenny Rissveds Sweden 1:29:20 (11th place) Secured historic overall World Cup title Martina Berta Italy Contested sprint finish Podium challenger in New York

Navigating High Speeds and Tighter Margins

The 2026 mountain biking circuit presented an elevated physical challenge compared to prior years. Following the race, Rissveds pointed out the stark evolution of the peloton to Eurosport and HBO Max broadcasts, noting that the overall speed has increased dramatically and the fields have grown significantly tighter.

Photo: Aftonbladet

A Long Road Back to the Summit

This historic World Cup triumph adds another glittering chapter to a career defined by resilience. Back in 2016, Rissveds captured a stunning gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. In the wake of that success, she confronted severe personal hurdles, battling clinical depression and grueling bouts with eating disorders that forced multiple career pauses.

Rather than letting those struggles define her athletic legacy, Rissveds engineered a remarkable comeback. She returned to claim a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, followed by a banner 2025 campaign featuring two European Championship gold medals, one world championship gold, a world silver, and a second-place finish in the overall World Cup standings. Now, adding the elusive overall World Cup crown to her résumé alongside her prior Olympic and World Championship titles makes her a prominent name in Swedish sports history.