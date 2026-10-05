CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala heard no profanity from Trey McBride

The NFL suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games and referee Adrian Hill for one game without pay following separate unprofessional conduct incidents involving players during Sunday games, according to league sources.

Line Judge Jeff Seeman Receives Two-Game Ban Over Sideline Altercation With Trey McBride

The confrontation erupted after officials did not call a pass interference or illegal contact penalty on Giants defender Dru Phillips on a third-and-2 play involving McBride and quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Broadcast cameras captured Seeman appearing to shout Fuck you twice toward McBride along the sideline as the tight end left the field. McBride reacted by pointing at a nearby camera and smiling.

Seeman began his officiating career in 2002 working as both a field judge and a line judge before exclusively serving as a line judge starting in 2003, officiating at least 14 games every single season.

Photo: Fox News

He is also the son of former NFL supervisor of officials Jerry Seeman.

“The NFL says it is reviewing an official’s apparent use of profanity directed at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.” Adam Schefter, via ESPN

CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who stood directly next to the interaction, disputed that McBride used any profanity during his protest.

I was standing right there. What’s wild is that it all started with Trey McBride saying ‘please’ when pleading his case for a PI flag. He was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him. Aditi Kinkhabwala, CBS Sports sideline reporter

Referee Adrian Hill Suspended One Game Following Collision With Eric Wilson

The confrontation occurred after Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson inadvertently collided with Hill, knocking the referee to the ground during a play whistled dead for a neutral zone infraction.

CBS NFL Sideline Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala talks gameday pressure and player relationships!

According to Pro Football Archives records, Hill entered the NFL as a line judge and side judge in 2010 before taking over as a referee starting in 2019.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the play on Monday, calling it a fast moment in a high-energy environment and stating he had no major concerns regarding Hill’s officiating.

That was funny, honestly, Wilson told reporters regarding the exchange, explaining that he apologized to Hill and understood the referee was attempting to break up potential pushing with opposing players.

Photo: Nbcsports

NFLPA Executive Director JC Tretter Demands Accountability From League

The swift league discipline followed immediate public pressure, including a prominent statement from NFL Players Association Executive Director JC Tretter on social media.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.” JC Tretter, NFLPA Executive Director

Historical precedent for official discipline includes past punishments given to umpire Roy Ellison, who received a $9,300 fine and a one-game administrative leave in 2018 after an accusation involving Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes, as well as a one-game suspension in 2013 for profane language directed at Washington tackle Trent Williams.

The backlash added to criticism surrounding NFL officiating during Week 4, which featured multiple disputed calls, missed penalties, and sideline confrontations across various matchups.